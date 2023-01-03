which movie will be shown on TV Globo on Tuesday, 06/14

A drama movie is going to be shown on the Afternoon session today, Tuesday, June 14 (06/14), at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), on TV Globo. “A proof of love” is a feature film directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Sara (Cameron Diaz) and Brian Fitzgerald (Jason Patric) discover that their daughter, Kate (Sofia Vassilieva), has leukemia and is predicted to have only a few years to live. The doctor suggests that the parents try an orthodox medical procedure, producing a child to be a compatible donor for Kate.

Thus, Anna (Abigail Breslin) is conceived through in vitro fertilization in an attempt to save Kate, as the other family members were not compatible.

At age 15, Kate starts to suffer from kidney failure and Anna is afraid to donate a kidney, as she knows she will have a limited life.

In this situation, she decides to sue her parents to obtain medical emancipation and rights over her own body.

Watch the trailer for the film that will be shown today at the Afternoon Session

Afternoon session today

A proof of love

When: today, Tuesday, June 14 (06/14), at 3:30 pm

Where: open channel of TV Globo

