“Who does not accept?”; Former shirt 10 of São Paulo is free in the market and fans charge Casares for hiring

Player had a recent passage through Tricolor with ups and downs, but fans chorus for return
São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.
Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the already confirmed departures, the names quoted to reinforce the Morumbi team are once again the subject of São Paulo, and one of them grew this Monday (2): Christian Cueva.
That’s because the Peruvian terminated his contract with Al Fateh, from Saudi Arabia, according to the investigation of journalist César Luís Merlo, from the TyC Sports channel. Since 2021 at the club, the midfielder is now free on the market due to the lack of salary payments. With that, the Tricolor fans began to comment on a possible return.
Between 2016 and 2018 for São Paulo, he played 87 times, scored 20 goals and distributed 19 assists, experiencing ups and downs before being sold for R$ 45 million to Krasnodar, from Russia. In 2020, Cueva commented that he would like to return to the club, and fans asked for it on social media. “Productivity contract, who doesn’t accept it?”, said one of them.
