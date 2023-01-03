“Who does not accept?”; Former shirt 10 of São Paulo is free in the market and fans charge Casares for hiring

São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.

Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the already confirmed departures, the names quoted to reinforce the Morumbi team are once again the subject of São Paulo, and one of them grew this Monday (2): Christian Cueva.