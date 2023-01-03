who is Amber Heard’s girlfriend?

Born in Los Angeles, California, Bianca Butti is 41 years old and is a filmmaker. An award-winning director of photography, she has worked on 2013’s Hank & Asha, as well as television shows such as VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Chrissy & Mr. Jones.” Although she has been in a relationship for some years now with Amber Heard, this year she is back in the spotlight.

Bianca Butti owns the company Red In Ink on FIlm, founded in 2017, and has already made a few appearances in front of the camera. Even though she spent most of her career behind the scenes, she acted in a short film called “Trunk: A Love Story” and in the movie “Hank & Asha”.

healed from cancer

The filmmaker, even getting involved with celebrities, likes to maintain her privacy, and what perhaps few people know, survived cancer. A few years ago, Bianca was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy sessions and had to create a campaign to raise money to pay for the treatment.

Medical expenses came to around US$ 60,000, but Bianca collected only US$ 19,000, but luckily she managed to recover from the disease.

Relationship with Amber Heard

In 2020, the relationship between filmmaker and actress Amber Heard became public, but in December 2021 they announced the end, after almost two years together. However, after the process that the actress went through with her ex-husband Johnny Depp between March and June of this year, the two were seen walking together in September.

Amber Heard filed a lawsuit against her former partner for assault, but became a defendant in the case, having been sentenced for libel and defamation of the actor. The actress was found guilty of paying an estimated $15 million to Johnny Depp but filed an annulment lawsuit, claiming she didn’t have enough money to pay. This month, the actress published on her social networks that the case was finalized and they reached a common agreement.