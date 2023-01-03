Who is he? Tio Chico from ‘Wandinha’ looks very different when he’s not in costume

During the series “Wandinha”, Wednesday is surprised by the visit of Uncle Chico. Fester Addams (in English) is one of the most important members of Addams Family.

He is described as a balding man with sunken eyes and a troubled smile. Chico is derived from a character created by Charles Addams and has the uncanny ability to create electricity.

The character was played in the films by star Christopher Lloyd, known for his work on “Back to the Future”.

In the Netflix series, he came to life through the American actor Fred Armisen. When it is not characterized, the star is completely different. Born in the United States, he is currently 56 years old.

Fred is also known for his work on “Saturday Night Live”, “A Bright Christmas” and “Cops in Trouble”. In addition to acting, he is also a musician and comedian.

The star was married to English actress songwriter Sally Timms between the years 1998 to 2004. He was also married to actress Elisabeth Moss and dated Abby Elliott.

On Instagram, Fred has more than 571,000 followers and is always posting photos and videos about his career, new projects and behind the scenes.

