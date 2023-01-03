Why Disney Cut a Beauty and the Beast Character (and Who Replaced Him)

A character who only has a cameo in Beauty and the Beast was originally intended to have a much bigger role. See why they were replaced.

Part of Disney’s popularity Beautiful and the Beast is due to its large and vibrant cast of characters, but there was a last-minute character change that had a huge impact on the film. The original animated film by Beautiful and the Beast was released in 1991 and was the fifth Disney Princess film. It was based on the fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, but like most of its adaptations, Disney made changes from the original. Its best changes were adding characters like Gaston, the main antagonist, Maurice, Belle’s father, and of course, the memorable living objects that serve in the Beast’s castle.

Some of the Beast’s employees were Mrs. Potts, the head governess who was turned into a teapot by the Enchantress, and her children who were turned into teacups, including her seven-year-old son, Chip. Chip was spunky and bubbly and easily the cutest character in Beautiful and the Beast, but, surprisingly, he wasn’t always intended to have such a prominent role. Originally, the film had an enchanted music box that would be the cute character on screen, while Chip was only supposed to have one line of dialogue. However, Chip’s voice actor, Bradley Michael Pierce, who would later play Peter Shepherd in the original jumanjiso impressed the film’s creators that Chip had to be given a bigger role.

Beauty and the Beast is much better with a chip

Chip was extremely important to the plot of Beautiful and the Beast. It was he who first announced Belle’s presence at the castle to the other objects, though Mrs. Potts did not believe him. Later, at the film’s climax, when Belle and Maurice were captured by Gaston and the villagers, it was Chip who used Maurice’s woodcutter to save them. Furthermore, his relentless glee, such as when he offered to show Belle a trick and blow tea bubbles from her head, is what helped Belle start to feel comfortable in the Beast’s castle. The little teacup has become such a beloved character that some fan theories speculate he may have an even deeper role in the plot, such as one suggesting that Chip was actually the son of the Beast.

Who voices Chip in the live-action Beauty and the Beast

After Bradley Michael Pierce’s impressive performance, many actors went on to play Chip, including The sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment in Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmasand Nick Jonas in the 2002 Broadway production. In Disney’s 2017 live-action remake, Beautiful and the Beast starring Emma Watson, Chip was played by Nathan Mack. Mack was just ten years old when he voiced the role, and it was his first major role. He had many memorable scenes alongside Emma Thompson in the role of Mrs. Potts. However, unlike in the original film, the live-action chip did not return to the village to save Belle and Maurice and instead took part in fighting Gaston and the villagers at the castle, a battle that eventually led to Gaston falling. to death. .

The Music Box still appeared in the original Beautiful and the Beast film, having a brief appearance during the final battle. Later, during a short series of comics following Beast’s life before Belle’s arrival, the Music Box’s most significant role was restored and given a backstory and personality. But in the end, it was the right choice to replace Music Box with Chip. In what could have been a much darker story about a girl trapped against her will in a castle, Chip is the one who reminds Belle and the audience of the innocence and joy that Disney fairy tales are supposed to inspire.