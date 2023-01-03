why does the bank only release a R$ 50 limit for new customers?

The credit card of Nubank is a success among consumers all over Brazil, who are already used to monitoring their spending through the application. The digital bank is today the favorite of Brazilians, but there is still a very common complaint among customers.

THE fintech adopts the practice of offering very reduced limits for new users, usually just R$50. When the applicant realizes the low value, he does not understand why this happened.

According to Nubank itself, the action aims to protect the financial institution from defaults, that is, to avoid default. This measure is adopted when the bank assesses that the customer has a poor financial history and may not be able to meet their commitments.

How does the analysis work?

Before releasing the credit card, almost all institutions carry out an assessment to better understand the consumer’s profile and find out whether or not he is a good payer. When there are late bills, the score is low or income is reduced, for example, the company offers a reduced limit.

Instead of denying the card, Nubank prefers to release a product with a margin that will not generate so much damage if the contractor fails to pay what he owes. This is the real reason for the $50 cap.

Is it possible to increase the limit?

Getting a purple card, even with little margin, is a good opportunity to build a relationship with the bank and get a higher limit in the future. For this, the client must adopt attitudes such as: