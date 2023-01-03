Why should you NEVER report someone on WhatsApp? (unless necessary). Let’s explain why!

The WhatsApp is one of the instant messaging applications with the greatest security features for its thousands of users, which is why, a few years ago, the option to block and report any of your contacts was added.

Most Internet users do not know what happens when complaint a user. not today Inform Brazil we explain what happens when you complaint a user in Whatsapp and so you will think twice before reporting any of your contacts again.

Why you should never report any of your WhatsApp contacts?

In case you didn’t know, when you report a user on Whatsappthe application exhaustively analyzes the conversation that you had with that person in search of any irregularity or non-compliance with the terms of the app.

In this way, the Whatsapp determines whether the user is entitled to a higher sanction such as account suspension, so reporting a user can have irreversible consequences for all users.

not recommended denounce a contact unless absolutely necessary or you feel in danger from it. So think twice before reporting any of your friends just for fun.

If you feel threatened by a user of Whatsapp and want to proceed with the complaint, just access the user’s contact card and slide the screen down, where the “block” button is located and “denounce”.

Once that’s done, just select the “report” option. After selecting this option, the user will not receive any notification that you have reported them. So he will have no idea that his account on this app is being analyzed by Meta group.