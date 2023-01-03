Why the Arab adventure is the last resort for CR7 to compete with Messi – 03/01/2023

The World Cup was the limelight in the comparisons between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only because of the title won with protagonism by the Argentine, but mainly because of the end of the discussion about the relevance of the World Cup in relation to the European Champions League. In fact, it was always forced because the biggest stars of the decade couldn’t win the FIFA tournament.

The Portuguese still dreamed of a big individual award. Helping Manchester United win the Premier League again or scoring goals in Portugal’s unprecedented winning campaign in Qatar. He failed miserably in both endeavors.

Because being almost 38 years old weighs heavily, even for someone who still works hard to stay in shape and compete hard. The head even thinks, but the body no longer responds in the same way. And Ronaldo has always depended a lot on his physique to unbalance, even though the intelligence in positioning to complete the plays has become a fundamental virtue in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have sought more competitive markets than Saudi Arabia, but he would have had to reduce his remuneration and accept being more supportive.

At Al-Nassr, he will be a top star and is already “popping” the club’s social networks. But mostly, he will still have his name at the top, even if it’s only among the highest paid players. 200 million dollars per season, including commercial deals. A truly astronomical value.

It’s difficult to do math with other people’s money and even more complicated for a mere mortal to assess the cost of living for someone like Ronaldo, but maybe it’s a figure he doesn’t even need. The point is that the Portuguese got used to the spotlight and millionaire star status.

It is also the last resort to compete with Messi, who receives around 120 million a year. But both of them and the world know that the trophy that the Argentine lifted in Qatar was much more valuable. This is priceless and raised the champion to an Olympus that rivals very few, perhaps only Pelé.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows this and will “hide” in a smaller center. Questionable for the controversial country, with a government far from respecting human rights. An eccentric Arab adventure. But at least when it comes to money, he will still be “competitive”. That’s all that’s left.