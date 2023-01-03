Will Apple REDUCE the PRICE of iPhones? understand what’s going on

During previous generations of the iPhone, rumors claimed that Apple would increase the price suggested for devices – something that had not happened since the launch of the iPhone XS. According to new information revealed by industry experts this Friday (30), the company may go against speculation and lower the price of the iPhone 15.

According to a post on the Naver discussion forum by yeux1122, sales of the iPhone 14 Plus do not even meet Apple’s worst expectations, and to prevent their cheaper smartphones from losing the attention of the public who do not intend to pay full price for the ‘ Pro ‘, great technology can lower the MSRP of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Check out more details below.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales disappoint

The aforementioned forum has already revealed specific speculations of the iPad Air with M1 and other Apple projects. He says that the American giant has no interest in canceling the iPhone 15 Plus. That’s because their products are planned several years ahead of launch and scrapping the entry-level model is out of the question.

By doing this, to avoid losing sales, Apple can focus on lowering the suggested price for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Its predecessors cost $799 and $899, respectively. The value that decreases is not commented on, but it can be around US$ 100 in the United States.

The iPhone 14 Plus is sold for the suggested price of US$ 899 (this value rises to R$ 8,599 in Brazil), and for just one hundred dollars more, the consumer can buy the iPhone 14 Pro, which offers many other advantages, like clearer screen with 120 Hz ProMotion and Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic processor and 48 MP main camera.

The iPhone 14, which is sold for the same suggested price as its predecessor, has hardware very similar to the iPhone 13, from the screen to the processor. nomenclature last used with the iPhone 6S in 2015.

Is this speculation true?

This high price charged for cell phones that have little news to offer – in addition to their record autonomy, according to official tests on the TudoCelular website – in relation to the iPhone 13 ended up arousing the public’s disinterest, which again considers buying the iPhone. 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, with much more features.

While there are rumors of a price cut for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, industry leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra, the possible successor to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be the most expensive phone in iPhone history. its price is over 1199 USD, which turns into R$ 12,000 in Brazil.

