Winston Duke responds to TikTok video about his Law & Order SVU appearance

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke reacts to a fan discovering his television debut in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2014.

a virus Law and Order: SVU The clip featuring a young Winston Duke prompted the actor to reminisce about his early role. Duke is best known for portraying the character of M’Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he originated in 2018. Black Panther and repeated in its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthat came out last November, in addition to her brief appearances in the crossover films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. M’Baku is the leader of the Jabari tribe who, at the sequel’s conclusion, have just become King of Wakanda.

On TikTok, a fan shared a video of an episode of Law and Order: SVU season 15 episode “Gridiron Soldier” which featured Duke in the role of Cedric, a teenage football player who was the victim of cruel hazing. One fan shared the video on Twitter saying “Wait, is that Winston Duke?! Let me go find this episode on Peacock.” In its turn, duke he himself quoted the post on Twitter, confirming that it was really him in the clip and that the role was his”TV debut in 2014.” Check out the post and video below:

Where You May Have Seen Winston Duke Before Black Panther

Winston Duke graduated from the Yale School of Drama in 2013 and worked consistently for several years before hitting it big with the original. Black Panther, in both theatrical and television productions. While the episode Law and Order: SVU it was his screen debut, he quickly appeared in other major series. This includes seven episodes of the thriller Person of interestan episode of crimes in 2015, and three each in both the messengers and Modern Family.

The actor would just make his film debut Black Panther, at which point the Marvel machine swept him off his feet and prevented him from returning to television for the time being. However, he has appeared in several other films since 2018. The most prominent one is probably Jordan Peele’s second feature film. We in 2019, in which he played the patriarch of a family facing his own doppelgängers. In 2020, he also held roles in the supernatural drama Nine days and Mark Wahlberg’s detective film Spenser Confidential.

In the coming years, he will put his Law and Order: SVU appearance further in the rear view with roles in prominent non-Marvel films. This includes the 2024 David Leitch film The Fall Guy, in which he will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emily Blunt and Hannah Waddingham. While that film is in production, the star also has two films in pre-production: the FBI historical drama marked man (opposite Gking’s anatomy star Jesse Williams) and the revenge film Heroin.

Source: Winston Duke/twitter