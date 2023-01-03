With 37 portfolios, Brazil surpasses the number of Venezuelan ministers – News

With 37 ministries, Brazil is above the global average when it comes to the size of the structure of the Executive Branch. Compared to other Latin American countries, the PT government has more ministers than Argentina, with 18 ministries; Uruguay, with 13; Chile, with 23; Colombia, with 18; Bolivia, with 16; and Venezuela, with 33.

Brazil will also have more ministers than developed countries. The United States, for example, has 15 ministries; France, 16; Germany, 16; the United Kingdom, 21; and Sweden, 11.

When compared with previous governments, the number of ministers in the Lula government is only smaller than that of the second government of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT), which had 39 portfolios. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the federal government with 17 ministries and six bodies with ministry status.





Since January 1, 2023, the first level of government comprises 31 ministries and six bodies of the Presidency of the Republic with ministerial status: Civil House, General Secretariat, Institutional Relations, Social Communication, Institutional Security Office and Attorney General of the Union .



The purpose of expanding portfolios was to accommodate politicians from parties that supported Lula in the electoral campaign, such as Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who took over the Ministry of Planning and Budget. Tebet joined the PT candidate’s campaign in the second round.

For Acácio Miranda, doctor in international law from the University of Granada (Spain), the number of ministries in the Lula government characterizes the so-called “coalition presidentialism”, with the strengthening of the National Congress and the weakening of the Executive Branch.

“These ministries are necessary for the composition of a political force and, mainly, for governance. These are the circumstances of the political game we currently have”, he comments.

In all, the PT commands ten portfolios in the Lula government. PSB, MDB and PSD each have three folders. União Brasil had two portfolios, as did the PDT. PSOL, Rede and PCdoB each have a ministry. Another 11 ministers are not affiliated with a political party.





Terrace costs

According to former Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), expanding the number of ministries will cost BRL 2 billion over four years, taking into account the monthly salary of a minister, which is BRL 31,000 — in addition to the thirteenth bonus (R$31,000), a third of vacations (about R$10,000) and housing allowance (R$7,000) and payment of servants in positions of trust, such as executive secretary , which costs BRL 240,000 per year.

With the salary increase for the president, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and ministers of State, the impact on public coffers could increase even more, at an extra cost of BRL 7 million just with the increase of ministers until 2024.





The current head of the portfolio, Rui Costa (PT-BA), assured that the costs of the Federal Executive will remain the same. “The delegation that the president gave me was expanded to 37 ministries without increasing the number of positions, and without raising the costs with that. done, without creating positions, except, as the law requires, in the positions of ministers”.



Antonio Carlos de Freitas Junior, master and doctoral student in constitutional law at the University of São Paulo (USP), states that the number of ministries in a government should represent more the need for public management than the impositions of the political game.

“Obviously, there is a tendency that, with a greater number of ministries, decentralization facilitates the loss of control, thereby also facilitating [a contratação de] ghost employees, the allotment of public positions and abuses in the management of public administration.”

In addition, the expert warns that the creation of more ministries as a way to serve certain sectors of society does not guarantee the quality of public policies. Since the campaign, Lula has said he would increase the number of ministries. The Sports, Fishing, Transport, Cities and Planning folders were recreated. Specific folders were also created, such as that of Indigenous Peoples and Administrative Management.





“Government is not a place for political representation. Political representation has to be done in Parliament, and the organization of the separation of powers advocates this. You can have a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and not have efficient public policies for indigenous peoples”, says Antonio Charles de Freitas.

Despite this, the expert points out that the number of ministries is not a determining factor in assessing the capacity of a government.

“Analyzing the efficiency of a government based on the number of ministries is superficial. This is because it is possible to have a government with few ministries, but poorly managed, and it is possible to have a government with more ministries, but with more efficiency. The simple number of ministries is not a factor in evaluating the quality of public management, much less the quality of public spending.”