With a hat-trick by Sapata, Botafogo debuts in the Copinha with a rout over Pinheirense

entitled to hat trick from shirt 7 ShoeO Botafogo premiered on São Paulo Cup in Juniors with a rout over the Pinheirense (PA) by 4 to 0 this Tuesday (3/1), in São Carlos. With the result, Glorioso already takes the isolated leadership of Group 19, given that, in the preliminary, São Carlos and Grêmio São-Carlense tied 1-1.

Against a very fragile opponent, who faced a long journey and suffered many difficulties, Botafogo dominated the first half, even acting at a slower pace sometimes. In the first move, Sapata took a free kick and Reydson, in the small area, ended up scoring over the top.

Playing the ball calmly, always looking to attack, without getting flustered or leaving spaces, Botafogo opened the scoring in the 24th minute: Peloggia rolled forward, Maranhão gave a beautiful touch of lyrics and Sapata received it in speed, went out in front of the goal and touched the goalkeeper’s exit, making it 1 to 0.

In the second half, with Pinheirense more tired, Botafogo found more spaces. And the star of Sapata continued to shine. At 12 minutes, Jefinho took the ball back in front, Sapata launched and received it from Léo Pedro to make it 2 to 0. Six minutes later, the number 7 scored his third, taking a free kick and counting on a slight deviation in the barrier: 3 to 0 .

With new blood up front and facing a completely defeated opponent, Botafogo continued to create chances. At 34 minutes, Léo Pedro received from Maranhão and hit the crossbar. A minute later, defensive midfielder João Felipe had to shoot twice to leave his goal and close the account for Fogão at 4-0.

next games

Botafogo returns to the field next Friday (6/1) to face São Carlos, at 11am. Afterwards, Glorioso will face Grêmio São-Carlense, next Monday, also at 11am. All games take place at Estádio Luisão, in São Carlos.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 4 X 0 PINHEIRENSE

Stadium: Prof. Luis Augusto de Oliveira

Date-Time: 01/03/2023 – 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rogerio Fernando Alves Junior (SP)

Assistants: Fabio Rogério Baesteiro (SP) and Jefferson Yago Franco Pinto (SP)

Yellow cards: Jhonnatha and Maranhão (BOT); Borel (PIN)

Red cards: –

Goals: Shoe 24’/T 1 (1-0), Shoe 12’/T 2 (2-0), Shoe 18’/T 2 (3-0) and João Felipe 35’/T 2 (4-0)

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Kawan, Reydson (Alysson 21’/2ºT) and Jefinho; Felipe Vieira (João Felipe 21’/T2) , Peloggia (Rhuan Lucas 30’/T2) and Brendon (Antônio Villa 10’/T2); Jhonnatha (Léo Pedro 10’/T2), Maranhão and Sapata (Fabiano 30’/T2) – Coach: Thiago de Camillis.

PINHEIRENSE: Lucas David; Caio Magalhães, Borel, Mikael Alexandre and Galvão; Babaia (Nicolas Oliveira 38’/T2), Bigodá and Evandro Júnior (Ariel Levy 40’/T2); Carcaça (Vitinho 15’/2ºT), Cauã Rafael and Márcio Júnior – Technician: Flávio Barros.