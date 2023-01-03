With an indefinite future at Fluminense, Nathan is no longer of interest to Atlético-MG

Midfielder Nathan did not reappear with the other Fluminense players last Monday (2), at CT Carlos Castilho. The reason? The athlete’s father asked Tricolor for more money, even after the conclusion of the deal with Atlético-MG, which loaned him until December. O NETFLU found, however, with sources linked to the Minas Gerais club that a return to Galo is out of the question and one of the main culprits is Nathan’s progenitor.

José Carlos Souza, father and representative of the supporter, became known in Belo Horizonte for being a barrier to negotiations, modifying already established agreements. As a result, a Nathan return is treated as extremely unlikely. A source from the Superesportes website, linked to the player, was cautious when talking about the negotiations:

“Nothing definite,” he simply said.

Nathan was interested in returning to Atlético-MG for the 2023 season, but is out of coach Eduardo Coudet’s plans. The board’s bad relationship with the father also makes this possibility remote. It remains to be seen whether Fluminense will give in to the whims of José Carlos Souza or whether Nathan will look for another club to play for.