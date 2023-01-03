With Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima will finally reach the cinema

Measuring the importance of Hideo Kojima for videogames is not a very simple thing to do. As much as some people don’t like his scripts and complain about the excess of non-interactive sequences in his creations, he was one of the main people responsible for bringing games closer to the language of cinema and that must be respected.







Death Stranding – Hideo Kojima Photo: Half Bit

An avowed lover of the seventh art, Kojima-san always wanted to be a film director since he was a child, but he ended up creating games. However, as much as the Japanese had a taste of what it would be like to develop fantastic worlds in them, that old desire accompanied him, with the leap to another medium seeming just a matter of time.

The first indication of this was given in 2019, when during an interview with the BBC he stated that his studio would also produce films and now we know that, at least in part, Hideo Kojima’s dream will be fulfilled.

That’s because, according to the Deadline website, the game designer closed a deal with Hammerstone Studios (brutal nights, Bill & Ted: Face the Music) so that the Death Stranding be adapted for the big screen. The detail that could displease some and excite others is that Kojima will not be the director of the feature, just the producer.

Incidentally, for now we do not know who will be responsible for directing, much less who will be the screenwriter or the actors and actresses who will star in the production. As for the plot, what has been said is that it will add new elements and characters to the universe of the franchise, which made us believe that it will not be a direct adaptation.





Photo: Half Bit

When talking about the project, Hideo Kojima stated that he “couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Hammerstone Studios” and that “this is a pivotal moment for the franchise.”

Already Alex Lebovici, founder of the studio and who will also sign the film as a producer, said he is honored to have the opportunity to participate in the first adaptation of Kojima for a film. According to him, the goal is to redefine how this type of production can be, because “unlike the other great video game adaptations, this will be something much more intimate and grounded,” an “authentic Hideo Kojima production”.

And judging by the recent announcements, the next few months promise to be quite exhausting for the game designer, because while he will be working on the film, he will also be dedicated to creating the Death Stranding 2, a game that was confirmed during The Game Awards and that will feature the return of Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux in their respective roles. In addition to the duo, we know that Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna will also join the cast in this new adventure.

As for the adaptation of the franchise to the cinema, I am pleased to know that it will apparently focus on telling a new story, thus exploring a very interesting universe that could work perfectly in other media.

Incidentally, the game released in 2019 was criticized precisely for looking too much like a movie, with many people complaining about the long non-interactive scenes (something that became Kojima’s trademark) or for not being more than a walking simulator.

In a way, I even agree with those who think this way, but if there’s something we can’t do, it’s saying that the game designer deceived us, that he delivered a game that was far from his style. So, when the film is released, I think everyone who goes to see it should already be prepared for a somewhat crazy story and full of symbolism that maybe only makes sense in Hideo’s own head.





Photo: Half Bit

See, for example, the explanation that the game designer gave for the story of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Libertyone of their most popular games:

“[Matteo] Garrone, Guillermo del Toro, [Robert] Zemeckis, all worked on Pinocchio movies. I was influenced by Pinocchio. Raiden was swallowed by the huge white whale of the information society, it was digested in its stomach and vomited out through its anus! After that, your information control puppet cuts the strings and starts to walk on its own two feet. That’s the MGS2.“

Faced with this scenario, even though Hideo Kojima does not get to write the script for the movie Death Stranding, will anyone be surprised if their influence takes us on one of the craziest trips cinema has seen in recent years? Anyway, whether you like the style or not, as the film will be fully financed by Hammerstone Studios, the hope is that this independence guarantees total creative freedom for the people involved in the project.

Source: US Today

With Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima will finally reach the cinema

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!