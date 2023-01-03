Woman pretends to be dead to avoid paying a loan of R$ 1,400

A woman is suspected of faking her own death to avoid repaying a 22,000 rupees loan in Indonesia.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the case occurred on December 11, when the daughter of Liza Dewi Pramita made a publication on Facebook announcing her mother’s death.

In addition to declaring mourning, the young woman posted photos of the woman’s face in an alleged coffin and her being taken on a stretcher to the hospital.

One of the people surprised by the publication was Maya Gunawan, a creditor to whom the victim owed money.

According to Maya, Liza took a loan of 22,000 rupees and said that she would repay the amount on November 20. On payday, she asked for a deadline extension to December 6th, but the money was never delivered.

Maya offered condolences to the family and asked where the woman’s wake would be held, but became suspicious when she found out that the burial would take place in another province.

He decided to do a reverse search of published photos and discovered that some images, which showed Liza’s body covered in a stretcher, were taken from a TV program.

The woman’s daughter soon confessed to the hoax and confirmed that the death was announced so that the mother would not pay what she owed.

The police were called and the woman was considered “missing” until the last day of 2022.