World economy will slip into recession this year, says IMF director-general

Kristalina Georgieva predicted a ‘very difficult’ 2023 for the economic scenario as a result of the slowdown in the United States, China and Europe

Kristalina Georgieva is the current Director General of the International Monetary Fund



The director general of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, stated that the world economy will face great challenges this year and that there will be a global recession as a result of the economic slowdown of the U.S, China and the European Union. “For much of the world economy, this will be a tough year, harder than the year we left behind. Because? Because the 3 big economies are slowing down simultaneously,” she considered. In the manager’s view, North Americans should reduce the risk of a financial crisis if the Central Bank (FED – Federal Reserve) keeps interest rates high to fight high inflation. In the case of the European bloc, the coming months will be impacted by the effects of the war in Ukraine and half of those that make up the group of countries will grow negatively. already the China will grow below or equal to the world average for the first time in the last 40 years after new waves of contamination from Covid-19 and the imposition of health restrictions. A report published by the Fund in November last year said the outlook for the global economy was “grim”. “The challenges facing the global economy are immense, and weakening economic indicators point to more challenges ahead. The prospects for a growing share of G20 countries have dropped from expansionary territory earlier this year to levels that signal contraction. This applies to advanced and emerging market economies, highlighting the global nature of the slowdown”, says an excerpt from the document that guided the continuation of measures to contain high inflation.