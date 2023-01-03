Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 for R$1,327.95 on Amazon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note line is a success among Brazilians and the model Note 11in graphite color, is available for a special price at amazon: with 18% off, went from R$1,626.55 to R$1,327.95, and you can pay in up to 10 interest-free installments.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. IP53 certification allows splashes of water to fall on the device without causing damage.

In addition, in terms of hardware, it has a Snapdragon 680 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery, on the other hand, is 5,000 mAh with fast charging.

Finally, about the cameras, the cell phone has a set of four cameras on the back, the main one being 50 Megapixels. For selfies, the lens is 13 MP.

As this is a promotional action, the smartphone price may change at any time, depending on the number of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

