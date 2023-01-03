Yellow Green Movement pays homage at wake

The Verde Amarelo Movement, organized supporters of the Brazilian team, made a point of being present at Pelé’s wake to honor the King of Football.

Fans also took the opportunity to update the lyrics of the song ‘Mil Golgos’.

Pelé’s wake started today at 10 am (from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.

(from Brasília), in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium. New version: “A thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals? only Pelé, only Pelé our eternal king!”

The Green and Yellow Movement was present at the World Cup in Qatar to support Brazil in the World Cup;

Football authorities attended the wake: presidents Gianni Infantino (Fifa), Alejandro Dominguez (Conmebol), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF).

With the arrival of the Green and Yellow Movement in Vila Belmiro, it was the first time that people entered the lawns singing something to say goodbye to the King of Football.

At other times, since the beginning of the wake, the song ‘Mil Gols’ was sung a few times, but only outside the stadium and in the version ‘Jogou no meu Santos’.

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.