‘You’re watching too much Mission Impossible’

While some work, others get in the way, at least that’s what a macaw named Shelby “thinks”. For, while her tutor was concentrated on some business, the pretty one approached on tiptoe to frighten him. The adorable scene was captured by her family who live in the UK.

Shelby is a very fussy hyacinth macaw, as she can’t see anyone standing still so she finds a way to agitate him. After all, no one was born to be inert, right?!

The macaw watching the tutor. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@shelbythearaara)

As it happened one day when his tutor was sitting on the living room floor (everything indicates that he was doing some manual work) when the beauty decided to scare him.

The bird was pecking at the security gate (those for pets) when it sneakily decided to slip with its paws through one of the bars and slowly stepping on the ground (so the owner would not hear its steps) it approached and gave it a peck. The man? She screamed in fright.

The bird sneaking down the gate. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@shelbythearaara)

Luckily, the tutor noticed the bird’s mischief and was able to film it. The video was shared on pet’s social networks (@shelbythemacaw) with its more than 643,000 followers – between TikTok and Instagram.

The purpose of the profile is to share the daily life of Shelby and her sisters Tommi and Loki (who are also birds). They are free flying macaws and the tutors show how their training is.

The bird approaching to peck the owner. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@shelbythearaara)

In addition to teaching internet users how to take care of baby macaws, how to train them and also the disadvantages of owning this type of animal (leaving those who consider having such a pet aware). And of course, lots and lots of fun.

Blue and Golden Macaws are found in South America and are distinguished by their blue plumage and yellow belly, with black feathers under the beak and around the neck.

The macaw pecking the owner. (Photo: TikTok reproduction/@shelbythearaara)

According to the Cobasi blog, the macaw, as well as several other wild animals found in our country, have their commercialization and possession regulated by Ibama.

This means that, in order to have a pet macaw, you need to follow some steps and recommendations to make sure that you are dealing with a legal breeder, and not with a wild animal smuggler. Stay tuned!

Well, are you curious to check out Shelby’s shenanigans? More than 4.2 million Internet users watched, 733 thousand reacted and thousands commented with humor on pet’s trick.

“You’re watching a lot of Mission Impossible,” joked one.

“She knew exactly what she was doing with those sneaky fingers,” commented another.

“She’s going softly,” commented a third.

Check out:

What picture! And if you want to follow her on social media, click here.

