You blinked and it’s been two decades since these movies premiered!
2023 is already among us and, while you organize your routine to meet your goals for the year, some movies blow out the candles of two decades lived. As cliché as it sounds, it seems like just yesterday we were in 2003 (well, if you had already been born), a year that delivered several remarkable productions for cinema.
It was with this in mind that we selected 10 films that turn 20 in 2023. Feeling old out there already?
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was responsible for finalizing the ambitious trilogy of peter jackson in theaters, back in 2003. Based on books by JRR Tolkienthe production broke Oscar records for having won 11 figurines at the ceremony, becoming one of the most awarded films in cinema history. Basically, it’s the elite of Hollywood’s elite.
In addition to having left his mark on the seventh art, The return of the king it also contributed to consolidate once and for all the fantasy genre in the industry, being recognized for its impressive practical and visual effects. The work also ensured greater popularization of Tolkien’s writings among the public, as the pages of the books came to life through the magic of cinema.
School of Rock
For rockers on duty, having a teacher like dewey (Jack Black) in School of Rock it would be the best of all worlds. The film hit theaters in mid-2003 and soon became a comedy classic, especially among those who breathe music. Another iconic Hollywood feature that blows out the candles in 2023!
Directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Before Sunrise), Rock School follows the journey of guitarist Dewey who, after being kicked out of his band, pretends to be a music teacher at a private school. When he discovers that his students have artistic talents, the musician decides to gather the pupils to participate in a Battle of the Bands and, finally, prove that he is a rock star.
Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions
when the first matrix hit theaters in 1999, the world was met with an instant phenomenon. the saga of Wachowski sisters was so successful that the sequels Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolution soon came to life. Both were launched in 2003, and since both complete 20 years this year, nothing fairer than joining them here.
starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Reloaded and revolution followed the events narrated in matrix, showing how the war of humans against machines took place. To this day, the saga of Neo it is regarded as one of the greatest landmarks in Hollywood history.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Billa great classic by the filmmaker Quentin Tarantinoalso celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. With the actress Uma Thurman in the role of the protagonist Beatrix Kiddoor just the Fianceethe film brings together the best of Tarantino’s filmography by telling the story of a woman’s revenge against a group of assassins who tried to kill her.
In addition to Thurman, the cast of the first volume of Kill Bill also have the actors Lucy Liu (The Panthers), Michael Madsen (Rent dogs), Daryl Hannah (splash), Vivica A Fox (independence day) and David Carradine (Kung Fu).
A Very Crazy Friday
The actress Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) was the darling of the 2000s in Hollywood, and one of the films that helped to consolidate its prestige in the industry was A Very Crazy Fridaya production in which she co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis (halloween).
Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls), the film conquered the public at the time with the story of Tess and Annamother and daughter with a troubled relationship until an incident causes them to switch bodies, forcing them to live each other’s lives.
Looking for Nemo
This birthday boy can make you feel the weight of old age on your back: Finding Nemoone of the most successful animations of the pixaralso blows out the candles of two decades in 2023.
The production thrilled – and continues to thrill – children and adults around the world with the story of the fish Marlinan overprotective father who embarks on a dangerous adventure across the seas to find his son, nemoafter he is captured by a diver and ends up in a dentist’s aquarium.
Marlin’s journey, with the help of the charismatic doryconquered crowds and is still fondly remembered for having been present in the childhood of many people out there.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
The beginning of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean also turns 20 in 2023: the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl hit theaters in 2003 and soon won over crowds with the pirate saga Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).
With names like Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings), Keira Knightley (Pride and Prejudice) and Zoe Saldanã (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy) in the cast, the production took all the magic of the sea universe to the big screen, becoming one of Disney’s most successful franchises.
Daredevil: The Man Without Fear
the movie of demolisher in ben affleck (batman vs superman) is another production that celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Ghost Rider), the film adapted the story of Matt Murdock to the big screen, with the presence of iconic characters from its universe, such as Wilson Fisk and Elektra.
Some people love it and some people hate it, but Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was part of the “beginnings” of the superhero genre in cinema, at a time when the intense influence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t exist yet. That alone is worth a revisit, right?
almighty
the comedy almighty was one of the milestones of the career of Jim Carrey and, believe it or not, it will also complete two decades of existence this year.
With names like Steve Carell (The Office), Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and morgan freeman (A dream of freedom) in the cast, the film follows the life of the journalist Bruce Nolanwho ends up receiving God’s gifts after questioning divinity when everything starts to go wrong in his life.
Peter Pan
The film live action in Peter Pan marked the lives of many people in the early 2000s. Jeremy Sumpter (Virtual Seduction), which gave life to the boy who did not want to grow up in production, and Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), the film adapts the classic story that became popular through the animation of the disneytaking us along with wendy (Rachel Hurd-Wood), on a journey through the Neverland.