10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023 | Films

After three years of pandemic-related disruption, will moviegoers return to cinema in full force in 2023? That’s certainly what the studios seem to be banking on, given the impressive schedule of releases currently scheduled for the next few months.

The most excited among them? A star-studded sequel to a sci-fi blockbuster, Greta Gerwig’s version of the fuchsia-clad icon and Timothée Chalamet’s turn as a top-hatted chocolatier.

Here, the ten must-see films that premiere in the year 2023.

Chevalier: The True Story Never Told (April 7th)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the pioneering Caribbean violinist beloved by Marie Antoinette, is the subject of Stephen Williams’ rousing biopic, which launches Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the virtuous protagonist and Lucy Boynton as the elaborately dressed French queen.

The Little Mermaid (May 26th)

The long-awaited remake in live action by Rob Marshall will feature Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Awkwafina as Scuttle, plus stunning visuals and breathtaking new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

asteroid city (June 16th)

Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hanks are just a few of the A-listers heading to the desert for Wes Anderson’s next thrilling film – the story of an eccentric group of parents and students who gather for a bird watching convention. stars in the 1950s.

Oppenheimer (July 20th)

Theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer will be played by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s gripping drama about the creation of the atomic bomb. Her co-stars include everyone from Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt to Matt Damon and Gary Oldman.

The eye-catching costumes, satirical script and impressive ensemble – Emma Mackey, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Marisa Abela, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken – will make Greta Gerwig essential production this season. .

challengers (August 11th)

Would this be a sequel to Luca Guadagnino’s astonishing Down to the Bones? A romantic comedy set in the competitive world of tennis, it stars Mike Faist as a prolific player in the midst of a losing streak, Zendaya as his wife and coach, and Josh O’Connor as his next opponent and her former lover.

Dune: Part Two (November 3rd)

Expect more epic views, sandworms and the return of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya – alongside franchise newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken – in the next installment of Denis Villeneuve’s electrifying Frank Herbert adaptation.

The Song of Birds and Serpents (November 17th)

Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer lead this explosive sequel directed by Francis Lawrence of Hunger Games, which follows young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) on his rise to greatness. Also lending support? Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

A lively musical fantasy about the early years of Willy Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, before he opens his magnificent chocolate factory. Paul King’s well-heeled charmer will feature spectacular numbers and guest appearances by Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins.

The Color Purple (December 20)