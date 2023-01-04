10 series that arrive in 2023 and you must watch

It’s not tv, it’s HBO! This slogan has been known to the public since 1996. That was when HBO introduced itself to the world as a premium cable TV network. Since then, they’ve consistently delivered some of the best stories ever invented. With the arrival of HBO Max, the tendency is for these series to become more and more popular.

In 2023, the service announced several productions that promise to be among the most watched. There are several animated series, drama, action and comedy. Certainly, one of these productions will pique your interest and make you spend more time on HBO Max.

See below, the top 10 productions that the service will premiere in 2023.

Dune: The Brotherhood

The theatrical sequel to Dune has already been filmed and is in the process of being finalized. But this is not the only news for fans of this universe. In addition to the film, original author Frank Herbert wrote six more original Dune novels.

While his son, Brian Herbert, wrote over a dozen. That is to say, there is a lot of content in this canon. And of course, the HBO Max wants every piece of it. Dune: The Sisterhood is set 10,000 years before what moviegoers saw in the 2021 blockbuster.

The film is inspired by The Sisterhood of Dune, a novel written by Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. In turn, the Plot revolves around the Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity. They also begin to put down roots for the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Furthermore, the service brought in Emmy Award-winning director Johan Renck for the first two installments. Something that has fans very excited about the sequel to the trilogy. Currently in production, Dune: The Brotherhood is believed to arrive on the service before the end of 2023.

True Detective:night country

Academy Award winner Jodie Foster lands her first major TV role in True Detective: Night Country. The actress joins the ranks of other big names who have already been at the forefront of the success of HBO Max. This is the case of Matthew McConaughey, Rachel McAdams, Woody Harrelson, Vince Vaughn, Mahershala Ali and Colin Farrell.

Other names like Keli Reis and John Hawkes join Jodie in this fourth year of True Detective. True Detective revolves around 8 men who work at a research center who inexplicably disappear in Alaska.

This will be the show’s 1st season without creator Nic Pizzolatto. As such, we will have a new creative team that fans are excited to meet. Harrelson and McConaughey return to the series, but now as executive producers, with Foster also joining them for that part.

Velma

When it comes to staying power, it’s safe to say that the Scooby-Doo franchise has done pretty well. The saga has series, movies and product lines that make Disney cry. Fans love that mystery-solving mutt, and the bevy of interesting characters who have been by his side the entire time.

One of them being the brain of the group. Yes, we are talking about Velma, of course. Velma’s series HBO Max will tell us how our favorite super detective in the orange turtleneck made it to the Scooby-Doo detective squad. Mindy Kaling is the series’ executive producer.

Since the series got its first trailer, fans can’t wait to enjoy the 10 episodes of the series. Velma premieres on January 12th.

The Palace

The Palace marks another chapter in the fruitful relationship between Kate Winslet and HBO. Not much is known about this drama yet. But we already know that it will be the chronicle of a year within an authoritarian regime in a palace that is beginning to fall apart.

The series was ordered in July 2022 and is currently in pre-production. The drama also features the presence of Hugh Grant. There is no premiere date yet. HBO Max.

The White House Plumbers

The latest narrative to delve into the Watergate scandal is The White House Plumbers. The show stars Lena Headey, Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer and Justin Theroux. The narrative will follow the two political saboteurs and masterminds of Watergate, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy.

The characters are, respectively, played by Harrelson and Theroux. With the service ahead of the project and a top cast, this series has everything to consolidate itself as one of the best of 2023.

The Last of Us

A popular video game adaptation, The Last of Us by HBO Max tells the story of a world where a deadly outbreak of fungi affects much of the planet’s population. In addition, it also follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenage survivor. The two travel across the United States in search of a cure.

Along the way, they must face dangerous factions. As well as desperate survivors and the harsh realities of a world devastated by the outbreak. The series is set to arrive on the service on January 15, 2023.

The Last Of Us brings a beloved and well-known face to Game of Thrones fans. We’re talking about Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel. Actually, two. Because Ellie will be played by Bella Ramsey, who was also in the series.

Showrunner Craig Mazin, who was the creative mind on Chernobyl, describes The Last of Us as the greatest video game story ever told. As such, it sets a pretty high bar to beat when it comes to delivering it to the public. HBO Max.

Love and Death

Love and Death is based on a true crime case from 1980. The series tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe. And guess what? The crime took place on Friday the 13th. More precisely in June, in her hometown, Wylie, Texas.

Elizabeth Olsen, who lives the beloved Scarlet Witch in Marvel, stars in the plot. The actress will play Candy, a pillar of her community church. However, she lacks desire and lust in her life. So Candy decides to have a loud affair with her friend Betty’s husband.

In addition to Olsen, the 6-episode series also features Patrick Fugit and Jesse Plemons. With its production already completed, the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

welcome to derry

Fans of Pennywise – the clown, not the band – this series is for you. O HBO Max is forward with its planned Welcome To Derry limited series. The series will tell the origin story of Pennywise the Clown, as well as the beginning of the 27-year-old curse that haunts the small town of Maine.

Taking into account that the series takes place in the 60s, it is clear that there is a lot to explore within the story. Still without a premiere date, it is believed that production arrives at the end of 2023.

The Idol

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is the creative mind behind The Idol. In 2021, he announced that he would create, produce and co-write a luxury adrenaline-fueled drama series for the HBO Max, alongside Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. That’s how The Idol came about.

The series’ premise involves a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. The Idol, in this case, is played by Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and has forecast to arrive in service in the first half of 2023.

Penguin

Penguin will be played by the profoundly talented Colin Farrell, who is utterly unrecognizable beneath the prosthetics and makeup he now has to wear to play the character. Colin reprises his role as Gotham’s crime boss, but now in series format.

Sarah Aubrey, who works on original programming for HBO Maxmore or less advanced the release date of Penguin.

“The series should come out between the two films. It’s fun to see the audience know it’s going to be a bridge between the two,” Aubrey told Variety.

So are you looking forward to any of these HBO Max series?

