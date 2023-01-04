10 tech news to start your day (03/01)

Good Morning! We separate the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Monday (02). To check out each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Jeremy Renner has an accident and is hospitalized in critical condition. The actor had an accident while clearing snow in the backyard of his home in Sierra Nevada.

2. New Pix rules begin; see what changes. The main changes are in the daily transaction limit, shipments at night and the increase in limits for Pix Loot and Exchange.

3. HBO Max: All January streaming releases. The highlight of the month is The Last of Us series, based on the homonymous game franchise; see the full list of HBO Max releases in January!

4. PF shoots down drones during President Lula’s inauguration; understand. The use of devices was prohibited during the event, as a security measure adopted by the PF.

5. Apple increases the price to change the iPhone battery by R$ 158. The iPhone battery change service is charged in cases outside the warranty, including in the case of batteries worn out by use.

6. Final Fantasy producer promises ‘big announcement’ in 2023. In addition to the releases of FF16 and FF7 Rebirth, Square Enix should further delight its fans in 2023 with another RPG series announcement.

7. Is there an ideal weight? Understand how to do the proper control. A visit to an endocrinologist is recommended before making any decision.

8. RTX 4070 Ti spec leak confirms the card is a rebranded RTX 4080. Information appeared briefly on Nvidia’s official website, so it should be confirmed soon.

9. Lula excludes Petrobras, Correios and 5 more state companies from privatizations. The Lula government’s proposal is for state-owned companies to be able to ‘show their profitability’.

10. Who are the Brazilians who delivered the presidential sash to Lula? Several representatives of Brazilian diversity participated in the inauguration ceremony of the president, in Brasília (DF).