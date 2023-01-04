10 things you need to know about FBI: International

In 2023, the universal tv will bring several investigation series through the campaign 9 Times. 4 Nights. 1 Purpose. From January 12th, at 9:30 pm, the series premieres FBI: International.

Check out some fun facts about her below.:

1 – The series tells the story of the international squadron of the FBI, the federal police of the United States, which travels the world to help Americans in danger. In this way, the squad in the series is based on a real-life team.

2 – The protagonist of the series is the investigator Scott Forrester. He is played by Luke KleintankAmerican actor known for his roles in TV series Bones, Pretty Little Liars and The Man in the High Castle.

3 – Fans may also remember Kleintank because of the Dick Wolf series. He participated in the episode Snatchedthe 13th episode of the 10th season of Law & Order: SVU. And also appeared in runyon canyonthe 14th episode of Season 1 of Law & Order: LA.

Diversity on the rise

4 – The cast of FBI: International it is multiethnic. In addition to American actors, the cast includes Icelandic Heida Reed, Chinese-American Vinessa Vidotto and German Christiane Paul.

5 – FBI: International it has already crossed over with several sister series. Agents Maggie Bell, OA, Jubal Valentine and Jess LaCroix make a more than special appearance in the premiere.

6 – The conversations between Dick Wolf and CBS about the second spin-off of FBI started on January 12, 2020, especially after the success of FBI: Most Wanted. According to Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS, “Dick is always throwing ideas around and we can’t rule anything out.”

7 – The series premiered in the United States on September 21, 2021. Less than 1 month later, an order was given to produce a full season.

8 – FBI: International has similarities with the series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. Consequently, the two series have the same actress in the cast, Alana De La Garza.

9 – Alexa Davalos, the Kristin Gaines of FBI: Most Wantedand Luke Kleintank, the Scott Forrester of FBI: Internationalacted together in the series The Man in the High Castlefrom Prime Video.

10 – The series is an American production whose filming set is located in Budapest, capital of Hungary.

Check out Universal’s release schedule

Beginning January 9, Universal will air new seasons of the investigative series, which begins with episodes from the Chicago franchise (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD), on Chicago Mondays.

On Tuesdays (starting on January 10th), the public can check out new episodes of Law & Orderas well as the derivative Law & Order: SVU.

On Thursday nights, it’s the turn of the FBI Night with an exhibition of the FBI franchise (FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted).

Starting on Friday (13), the Universal channel will show double episodes of the series blue bloods in its prime time.

