14 Celebrities Who Didn’t Have the Best Pregnancy Experience—And Have Openly Spoken About | celebrities

Let’s be real: As wonderful as their lives seem, there are some celebrities who didn’t love being pregnant. After all, you’re growing a human being inside your body for nine months – it’s not going to be all glamor the whole time.

Lives full of charm and years of professional training mean they always look full, but over the years women in the spotlight have started to use their social media and platforms to talk about the not so pleasant sides of pregnancy and childbirthas a way to raise awareness of common experiences and issues that women might not otherwise hear about (even today, many aspects of women’s health are not openly discussed).

Read below about 14 Celebrities Who Didn’t Love Being Pregnant 100% of the Time for a variety of reasons, from Chrissy Teigen with her usual candor to Kelly Clarkson telling us directly how she felt.

The pregnancy wasn’t all rosy for the comedian, who has been completely honest — in her stand-up, on social media and in interviews — about what it was like to be expecting her son, Gene. Her pregnancy was complicated by a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which can cause extreme nausea, vomiting and weight loss for the mom-to-be. (Kate Middleton also suffered from the same complication when she was pregnant.) “It’s been really tough,” she told Seth Meyers on her late-night show. “I didn’t know pregnancy could be so boring… I threw up several times on my way here but it’s worth it, I love you so much. But I’m lucky – I have good health insurance and can get an IV.”

“It’s horrible,” Clarkson said of her pregnancy in a 2016 interview. “Nothing is pretty; nothing is magic. Either way, if you’re that person who understands pregnancy, good for you. But I will remind my kids every day of their lives what I went through.”

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip your ass. Baby: 1 point. Luna: 0 points,” Teigen hilariously tweeted after baby Miles was born.

“In the beginning, the first trimester is the worst, nobody knows you are pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable”, said Kardashian about her pregnancy with baby True. “I think when people know you’re pregnant, you have every excuse in the world. I hope I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now.”

“In some cases, more than others, your body goes through a type of trauma during childbirth that is difficult to explain unless you have had and lived that experience,” said the actress in 2015 after giving birth to twins. . “In my case it was like this, everything plummeted, from my thyroid to my platelets.”

“I’ll keep it real: for me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! I didn’t like any part of this level and I don’t understand people who do.“, Kardashian West wrote on her website during her pregnancy with Saint West. “My mom and Kourtney clearly liked it! More power to them, but I just can’t relate to this moment! I don’t know why I don’t enjoy the experience like others do. Maybe it’s the swelling, the back pain, or just the completely nonsensical fact of how your body expands and nothing seems to be in place. I always feel like I’m not in my own skin. It’s hard to explain. I don’t feel sexy either – I feel insecure.”

“I hated being pregnant,” the actress and singer told Flaunt magazine in 2013. My skin went absolutely crazy. I had itchiness all day. Imagine scratching all day and you never get relief.”

The star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie Kemper, who is expecting her second child with husband Michael Koman, revealed that it has not been an easy time: for her, this pregnancy was much more uncomfortable than the first. “The first quarter was horrible,” she said during a June 2018 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, according to People magazine. “I have a two-year-old son now, and when I was pregnant with him, I was fine. But the first trimester [desta vez], just terrible! Just really tired and nauseous and everything.”

“What really got me was the indigestion,” the actress told People. “You can ask my co-stars [no set da série Doubt], I burped all the time. And I felt terrible about it, but there was nothing I could do about it – there were situations where I was saying something and I started burping. It was terrible. I felt like a teenager.”

Country singer and reality TV celebrity Jessie James Decker has admitted that each of her three pregnancies has been different. She said her first was “brutal” because of “horrible morning sickness”, but that her second was easier.

“I have been madly ill. I wake up in the morning, I feel like throwing up,” Sims said of her third pregnancy in 2016. “I have lunch and I want to throw up, and I want to throw up at dinner… and then when I go to bed, I still want to throw up. I threw up in supermarkets, I threw up in my house, I choked on my toothpaste.”

In July, Anne Hathaway, who is expecting her second child, opened up about her struggles during her pregnancy, sharing in a heartfelt Instagram post that it hasn’t been straight and simple for either of my pregnancies. “It’s not always straight and simple. There’s a one-sided narrative to it, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the big happy moment when we’re ready to share it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight a few days later, referring to the announcement of a pregnancy. “I think there’s a silence around the earlier moments and not all of them are happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think the pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through this.”

In 2009, the actress told Pregnancy magazine that her third pregnancy was “horrible” and that she’s never had “two good days in a row” thanks to morning sickness, a ruptured disc in her back and anemia.