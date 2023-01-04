3 films in which the kitchen is the protagonist

At the end of 2022, The menuhit theaters as a nice end-of-year surprise. With an experimental structure and scenes divided as in a menu, the film takes place on a remote island where guests are taken in search of an exclusive gastronomic experience. The film marks Mark Mylod’s directorial debut. Previously, he directed TV series, including episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession for HBO.

With only one main setting, divided between lounge and kitchen, and a relatively simple plot, the surprise comes inside the screen, with the sinister revelations of the plot, but also outside, with good public and critical approval (76% and 89% of positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoesrespectively).

It’s a ride with the success of The menu, that we separate three good films in which the stories take place mainly in the kitchen. Check out:

Stomach (2007)

The film is inspired by the short story “Presos pelo Estômago”, by Lusa Silvestreand tells the story of Raimundo Nonato (Joao Miguel), who leaves Paraíba and goes to the big city in search of a better life. His first job is as a cleaner in a cafeteria, but he soon discovers that he has talent as a cook. The owner of a restaurant in the region soon hires Raimundo to be a kitchen assistant in a traditional Italian kitchen in the region, which turns out to be a great discovery for the protagonist. Topics such as food and power are addressed throughout the film.

Eat, Pray, Love (2010)

Based on the eponymous bestseller by Elizabeth Gilbert and adapted for the cinema, the film brings the story of Liz (Julia Roberts), a woman who decided to leave her comfort zone and go in search of self-knowledge, starting to live some gastronomic experiences.

Chef (2014)

A very famous chef from Los Angeles faces problems with the owner of the place where he works for wanting to innovate the menu. One day, a food critic goes to the place and gives an extremely negative review of the restaurant, leaving Carl (John Favreau), the cook, furious – and ultimately fired. To make matters worse, the fight ends up going viral on the internet, making it difficult for Carl to look for work in other restaurants.

