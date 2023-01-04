5 modern technologies that protect your home; see the most useful ones!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

They say that our home is the most precious place we can be. This is because it is assumed to offer comfort and security. However, currently, violence reigns in the big cities, even invading our homes.

In this sense, even if they are not miraculous solutions, technological advances offer security devices that can make us less apprehensive. So, get to know 5 technologies to keep your home safer.

5 innovative technologies to protect the home

Panic button alarm

Installed in an easily accessible place for those who live in the house, when pressing the panic button, it automatically and silently activates the monitoring center. She is able to call the police and detail that the house and its residents are in danger.

Biometric lock

With ultra-advanced technology, the biometric lock reading is safe because it saves the person from looking for keys. In an agile way, it recognizes the fingerprint, allowing access so that only residents can enter the house.

rotating camera

Rotating cameras typically work 24 hours a day. Thus, it is possible to set up a monitoring system inside and outside the house, to have control of all angles of the property and its surroundings.

Door and window sensors

Doors and windows opened or closed by strangers are captured by sensors that send notifications to the resident of the house in real time via smartphone. Working without the need for an internet network, the sensors can also be installed in safes and garages, for example.

Gas and smoke sensors

When noticing any sign of fire or gas leakage, the sensors detect and send sound alerts to the entire house. They can also emit light signals and send notifications via smartphone, without the need for internet, to the resident, if he is not at home. They must be installed both inside and outside the home.

