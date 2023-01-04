5 productions about Rock in the 70s [LISTA]

Daisy Jones & TheSixa series inspired by the book of the same name by the American author, taylor jenkinspremieres March 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The production tells the story of the protagonist, Daisyhis band and all the complications of young life in the 1970s in America: music, relationships, addiction and love.

In all, the series will have ten episodes and the streaming platform will make weekly releases every Friday until March 24th. To get in the mood for launch, check out similar productions:

almost famous

almost famous (2000) became a cinema classic by mixing music, rock bands, the Rolling Stone and many references to the 1970s. The film tells the story of William Miller (Patrick Fugit), aged 15, having the chance to fulfill his dream: to follow the band’s tour Stillwater as a journalist. With a talent for writing, he is noted for Rolling Stone USA. Thus, she embarks on a journey to talk about the rock group, meeting new people and antagonizing her mother.

The Runaways – Girls of Rock (2010)

The Runaways – Girls of Rock (2010) became a classic by showing Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart) and her dream of putting together an all-female rock band. Even with life’s challenges, he manages to reach fame in Los Angeles alongside Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning) and the entrepreneur kim fowley (Michael Shannon).

The Doors – The Movie (1991)

Jim Morrisona film student in the 1960s in California, forms the rock band A The Doors. The film shows his success story and his taste for drugs, until his tragic death in Paris in 1971, at just 27 years old.

Sid & Nancy – Love Kills (1986)

sid vicious, bassist for the band Sex Pistols, had a very troubled relationship with his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. The film is based on real facts and tells the life story of the former idol of English punk youth with his girlfriend. The scandals and the way of life à la “sex, drugs and rock’n’roll” resulted in the early death of both.

The Rock Pirates (2009)

In The Rock Pirates (2009), friends notice how the radio BBC broadcasts less than an hour of rock music per day, so they decide to create a pirate radio station to spread rock and roll culture. With that, they begin to be successful and manage to reach the mark of 25 million listeners daily.