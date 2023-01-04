5G cell phone gets 28% off on AliExpress

For those looking for a 5G cell phone, AliExpress promotes this week a 28% off price on the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The device is leaving with more than R$ 600 off (link here).

Offer is for a limited time or while supplies last.

The cell phone has a 6.67-inch Amoled screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to deliver smoother images in games and videos. It is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, as well as 128GB to 256GB storage.

One of the highlights of the device is its main camera with 108 megapixels, in addition to a 16 MP front camera. The Redmi Note 11 Pro also has a 4500 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support.

In addition to 5G, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, for approximation payments.

At the time of closing this article, the 5G cell phone can be purchased with prices between R$ 1,716.47 and R$ 2,594.99, depending on the amount of memory and internal storage.

Prices reported here may vary due to the dollar exchange rate. The cell phone is sent with free shipping to Brazil, but may be taxed by the Federal Revenue customs.

