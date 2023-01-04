“A complete and utter disrespect”; Cereto ‘buys a fight’ from Corinthians after Vítor Pereira’s press conference at Flamengo

Preparation for this season has already started with everything in several clubs on the Brazilian scene, which are now going to apply the changes that were being studied at the end of 2022 and want to surprise on the field. The intention of many is to take advantage of the state to put some innovations into practice, precisely aiming to have everything 100% as soon as possible..

In the case of Corinthians, the situation is exactly that, with an eye on “level A” reinforcements for Fernando Lázaro, but happy for the permanence of Maycon and Yuri Alberto. Parallel to this, a situation that occurred last Tuesday (3) stirred up fans a lot, involving a subject that irritated Fiel a lot and that promises a lot of repercussions in 2023.

Vítor Pereira’s arrival at Flamengo is not swallowed by many. During the coach’s presentation conference at Rubro-Negro, the advisory vetoed questions from reporters about the episode, after TV do Clube asked a question related to the subject. However, andThis posture did not please journalist Carlos Cereto, who detonated the cariocas on social networks.

“Flamengo banned questions about the departure of Vítor Pereira from Corinthians? Is that right? Is Flamengo guiding the press? Do we live in a democracy?“questioned Cereto on his official profile.

The communicator, however, did not stop there: “The question censored by Flamengo was from reporter Tatiana Tavares from TV Band in Rio de Janeiro. A total and absolute disrespect for my fellow journalist, with whom I sympathize. It’s 2023 and a football club still has the right to guide the press. That’s censorship!”finished.