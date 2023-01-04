“A lot of people didn’t expect that”; Turnaround on Douglas Costa is revealed and ‘bomb’ arrives at Grêmio

After some meetings, the striker had been discarded, but some behind the scenes ended up agitating Imortal this Wednesday (4)

Even having already announced a “flood” of reinforcements, the Guild is not 100% satisfied and still observes some possibilities that may arrive and add quality. The team led by Renato Portaluppi will be extremely different from what was seen in Serie B, even more so knowing that Luis Suárez will be among the 11, bringing hope for goals.

However, the Gremista coach continues to suggest interesting options to the directors, who work on a daily basis in search of making the hiring possible. One of the names approved by the technical committee is Douglas Costa, who had a passage in Porto Alegre not long ago.but would be wanting a return to Brazilian football.

However, according to the results of Futebol Latino/LANCE!, the financial pending of the former number 10 shirt with the Gauchos weighed in at the time of the conversations, which made it difficult to reach an agreement. The debt is currently around R$ 7.2 million and was paid in 48 installments. It is worth remembering that even a Flamengo manager was caught having dinner with the star.

Furthermore, the atmosphere with the grêmio fans is not easy, since their last passage was full of controversies on and off the field. With that, without any progress with the Brazilian team, it would be up to Douglas Costa to re-introduce himself to the Los Angeles Galaxy and continue his trajectory in the MLS, but a “bomb” appeared this Wednesday (4).

According to the portal GrêmioTimeLine, Portaluppi still hasn’t given up on having him in the squad: “The information we received is that Douglas Costa is not ruled out. Renato is still trying to convince the board to bring him back to Porto Alegre. The group of players also want him signed”, informed. A lot of people did not expect this, even more so due to the negative repercussions in recent days.