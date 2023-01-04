Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes favorite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond – Rap Mais

Aaron Taylor-Johnson may star in the new James Bond.

The saga in search of the next James Bond may be coming to an end soon. The Star of “Bullet Train” Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have emerged as a favorite for the role of 007 previously held by Daniel Craig, according to US press reports. The 32-year-old “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actor reportedly met with Bond’s production company, Barbara Broccoli — and even took a secret test last year, according to the Daily Mail.

A source told Puck News that while the test went “very well”, nothing has been officially confirmed. The Post reached out to reps for Broccoli and Taylor-Johnson for comment. The “Savages” actor recently filmed scenes as the spy, including the franchise’s iconic Gunbarrel sequel. “Aaron auditioned for the next Bond in September and the producers and Barbara loved him,” a source told the Sun in November.

“He is now one of the favourites. Aaron so impressed the bosses that he filmed one of Gunbarrel’s famous teaser scenes, something all actors do.” “This move takes him one step closer to signing a deal,” the source noted. “Brand bosses were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive catalog of action movies.”

The Bond battle follows Craig’s last turn as the spy in 2021’s “No Time to Die.” The “Knives Out” actor has played the MI6 womanizer since 2006’s “Casino Royale.” list include Idris Elba, tom hardy, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden and the “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page.

Another name under debate is that of Lucien Laviscount it could also be the new 007 in the movies. You may be familiar with the 30-year-old from her work on the ‘Emily in Paris’ series. Netflix. He plays lead actress Lily Collins’ on-screen love interest, Alfie, for the last two seasons. His ability to charm audiences as an elegant heartthrob is said to be what caught the attention of the 007 producers. A source tells the Daily Mail, “Lucien ticks all the boxes.