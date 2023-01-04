Absences at Pelé’s wake and at Lula’s inauguration were a favor to the people – 01/04/2023

It would be important, in fact, that the last world champions for the Brazilian team, in 1994 and 2002, were present at Pelé’s wake in Santos.

More for the symbolism of the tribute to the greatest player of all time. To the King. A final tribute to those who paved the way for the achievements that would come decades later.

Mauro Silva, now the leader, was the only person present. His merit. The others made up lame excuses to justify their insensitivity. Goalkeeper Marcos’s was the most grotesque. No surprise.

After all, what good can you expect from such figures? Just observe their actions, behaviors and choices, including policies. Almost all gestures of generosity sound false, fake. According to the current commentator Vampeta, the champions in 2002 cheer against the selection to continue being remembered as the last winners. Very different from Pelé, vibrating with Galvão Bueno in 1994 for the title in the United States.

Come to think of it, they did you a favor by not showing up. They allowed the protagonism of those who always loved and will love Pelé: the people who did not miss the farewell. Or true and emotional famous subjects, like colleague Milton Neves. Or the now commentator and presenter Neto, who showed all his respect and admiration.

The others were not missed in the slightest.

As the president and vice president of the country did not do until December 31, when the current president, Lula, took office on the first day of 2023. They refused to pass the banner and made possible one of the most beautiful, symbolic and emotional scenes of the redemocratization of Brazil. The people represented in the transmission of power.

That’s enough. And much more genuine. Better that way.