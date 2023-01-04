Acer Announces New Notebooks, Monitors, and Portable Case at CES 2023 | Dogs

Acer announced new notebooks from the Nitro and Aspire lines, as well as all-in-one devices with robust screens at CES 2023, the electronics fair that takes place in Las Vegas. The manufacturer also showed gamer monitors with an ultra-wide curved screen and a new smartspeaker with LED lights. The event takes place in the United States between January 5th and 8th, with face-to-face coverage of the TechAll .

Among the launches, it is possible to find models with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 40 graphics card, which improves the routine of games or multimedia editing.

Acer announces new Nitro notebooks and more at CES 2023

The Acer Nitro 16 stands out for having a 16-inch screen, about 5% larger than the previous generation. The display allows the user to adjust the resolution between Full HD (1920 x 1080 p.) and WQXGA (2560 x 1600 p.) options, which directly contributes to improving the sharpness of images.

The model reaches a refresh rate of 165 Hz, an important factor to reproduce more fluid graphics. This feature is welcome among fans of games like Call of Duty, Free Fire and Fortnite. The NVIDIA Advanced Optimus feature is present, with the possibility of migrating between integrated and dedicated graphics modes without the need to restart the machine.

The keyboard has RGB lighting on the back of the keys, which should match the decoration of the gamer setup. The item still follows the standard size, as the side houses the numeric buttons.

Acer Nitro 16 makes it possible to change the resolution between Full HD and WQXGA modes

The new Acer Nitro 17 notebook features the 13th Generation Intel Core HX processor, which should increase gaming performance due to the promise of high performance. It is possible to take advantage of up to 24 cores and an attractive increase in clocks, which can reach 5.6 GHz. The design of this product was built on a chassis that weighs less than 3 kg, which can be interesting for those who usually carry their laptop and are looking for less weight.

The expressive 17.3-inch screen allows two modes of operation: Full HD (1920 x 1080 p.) with a refresh rate between 144 Hz and 165 Hz or Quad HD (2560 x 1440 p.) with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The consumer still enjoys a wider touch pad than the conventional ones. The keyboard offers lateralized number keys and RGB lighting.

Acer Nitro 17 hosts the latest state-of-the-art Intel processor

Both laptops have 2TB of internal storage on a 4th Generation M2 PCIe SSD, which provides plenty of space to host heavy games and download movies and series. As for RAM memory, consumers can enjoy 32 GB in the DDR5 standard. This memory carries a frequency of 4,800 MHz, which should help the SSD in the smooth execution of software.

The internal design also has features to combat overheating of the machine, such as the presence of two fans, shielding with thermal paste, and air vents on the sides and back of the device. The external region of the laptop has ports for cable connection via HDMI and USB, microSD memory card slot, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Acer Nitro 16 and 17 models will be available for purchase starting in May

Acer includes software tools that monitor the health of the device, with the possibility of checking the system temperature or adjusting the fan speed.

Both models will be available in North America starting in May. The notebooks will be sold for prices starting at US$ 1,199, which is about R$ 6,580 in direct conversion and without taxes

Other Acer launches at CES 2023

Acer also announced the launch of other laptop lines, such as the Predator Helios 16 and the Predator Helios 18. These models also offer some of the technical features already mentioned, such as the 13th Generation Intel Core HX processor and the graphics card. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40.

Intel’s new processor carries a performance core and hybrid design. It is important to highlight the presence of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series 40 graphics card, which promises a significant increase in the performance of heavy games with high FPS. The hardware can be a game changer for both gamers and multimedia editors, as it has embedded artificial intelligence and the Ada architecture. This combination simulates the behavior of light in the real world and develops super-detailed scenarios in order to improve the user experience.

The Predator Helios 16 and 18 models promise a video card for enthusiast use

The Predator Helios 16 model features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 p.) at a frequency between 165 Hz and 240 Hz. However, it is also possible to access the Mini LED format to achieve a more expressive frequency of 250 Hz.

The Predator Helios 18 has a more robust 18-inch screen with three different image resolution options (1920 x 1200 at 165 Hz, 2560 x 1600 at 165-240 Hz, and Mini LED at 250 Hz). The model includes 2 TB of internal storage on a 4th Generation M2 PCIe SSD, in addition to a 32 GB RAM memory with DDR5 standard and frequency of 4,800 MHz.

Acer Predator X45 offers OLED construction with 45-inch curved ultra-wide screen

Acer also launches new monitors to meet the demands of the gaming public. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, the Predator X45 is indicated for players looking for maximum immersion in games or even for users with demanding routines. That’s because the 45-inch curved ultra-wide screen offers a wider and more immersive field of view. The model has a DisplayPort input and two HDMI 2.0 inputs.

The Predator X27U also has a hefty size, but with 27 inches and WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 p.). In addition to gamer use, this option should favor users who need a monitor to perform daily functions.

Both work at a frequency of 240 Hz and bring a striking response time of 0.01 ms. In addition, they have OLED construction, which should bring a slim design to the screens.

The Predator Helios 16 and 18 notebooks will be available in North America in March and April of this year, respectively, with starting prices starting at R$1,649 (about R$9,040) and US$1,699 (R$9,310). Meanwhile, the Predator X45 and X27 monitors will be available in Q2 starting at $1,699 (R$9,310) and $1,099 (R$6,020).

Acer Aspire S Series all-in-One promises an almost borderless screen and slim design

The manufacturer also confirms the launch of new all-in-one desktop models, the renewal of the Aspire 5 and 3 laptop lines, and a new member of the brand’s smartspeaker family.

The Aspire S Series All-in-One model provides a slim, minimalist design for a comfortable and functional workspace whether at home or in an office. The 32-inch screen accompanies a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, while the 27-inch version hosts the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7. Both were developed with aluminum chassis.

The device is indicated for users with demanding routines in multitasking, multimedia editing, and even for the audiovisual experience as a whole. Consumers can also use the main webcam with Full HD resolution and another optional one with QHD quality and space for adding a ringlight.

Device technology allows access to the system without having to enter passwords. That’s because Acer’s facial recognition feature, called EyeSense, analyzes the face and unlocks the screen. There is also Windows Hello, which reads the fingerprint.

Acer Aspire 5 2023 features 1TB internal storage on SSD

The new notebook in the Aspire 5 line features a 13th Generation Intel Core processor and an integrated GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. The peripheral provides 1 TB of internal storage on M.2 SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM memory. The storage capacity can attract the attention of many audiences, such as gamers, students and even photographers, who store a large number of images and perform media editing. The whole design was made in an aluminum chassis available in several colors.

The Acer model will be sold in two versions: with a 15-inch screen and QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 p.) or with a 14-inch screen and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 p.). Among the ports available, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI stand out.

Acer Aspire 3 is aimed at consumers with less demanding routines

The Acer Aspire 3 was designed for those who want to save money, as the basic data sheet is suitable for less demanding routines. The computer includes an Intel Core i3-N processor and a Full HD screen with anti-blue light technology. It weighs 1.6 kg. Additionally, the chassis are available in a variety of bright colors. HDMI and USB-C inputs are provided.

Acer Halo Swing Portable Smart Speaker offers wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2

The new member of Acer’s smartspeaker lineup is the Halo Swing, with a cylindrical square shape. The portable speaker promises interactive LED lights that change color according to different beats and musical genres.

Its differential is compatibility with Google Home and Acer Halo Swing platforms, which allow pairing and management of the device simultaneously by more than one user. The resource provides full operation, without crashes or problems in music playback.

Acer has released a product launch schedule for North America. For the first quarter of this year, the manufacturer announces the 27 and 32-inch all-in-ones starting at US$ 1,199 (R$ 6,560) and US$ 1,699 (R$ 9,290), respectively. It will be possible to buy notebooks from the Aspire 3 line in March in models of 14, 15, and 17 inches, respectively, for from US$ 499 (R$ 2,730), US$ 349 (R$ 1,910), and US$ 379 .99 (BRL 2,070). Meanwhile, the Aspire 5 laptop lineup will ship between March and April. The 14, 15, and 17-inch versions should cost US$ 549 (R$ 2,999), US$ 599.99 (R$ 3,280) and US$ 699.99 (R$ 3,820) respectively.