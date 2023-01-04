Across The Spider-Verse trailer gets meticulous LEGO recreation video

The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse trailer gets a meticulous LEGO fan recreation video that captures the magic of the Spider-Verse franchise.

the recently released Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer receives a recreation video made entirely in LEGO, and the result is impressive. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man. The Oscar-winning sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will reunite Miles with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will take Miles on an adventure through the multiverse, hence the title.

LEGO artist LegoMe_TheOG shared their perfect recreation of the LegoMe on social media. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer in LEGO. O spiderverse franchise became famous for its fantastic representation of Spider-Man, through different versions of the hero originating from different spiderverse universes, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse creating an original art style that managed to imbue the film with a comic book feel. The LEGO fan trailer perfectly captures the magic of spiderverse art style while bringing something new to the table. Check out the full LEGO trailer below:

what to expect from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has the difficult task of following the universally beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhich became a major award darling and fan favorite film upon its release in 2018. As the sequel’s name and trailer hinted at, the spiderverse team chose to go further with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, so the movie can improve on what came before. The larger plot will require an older Miles Morales to make difficult decisions throughout the film, with a senior animator from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse recently revealing that it does not qualify the film as a “kid’s movie” due to some mature themes and surprising character choices.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will grow by taking Miles through a multiversal adventure where he will interact with different versions of Spider-Man, rather than having the action arrive in Miles’ universe as it did in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. One of the first stories provoked by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse came in the form of the previous film’s post-credits scene, with the introduction of Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse it will have Spider-Man 2099 and Miles fighting each other, at least at first, as the film’s trailer shows.

There is currently no explanation as to why Spider-Man 2099 goes after Miles in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but may be related to the sequel’s villain. There are rumors circulating about the film suggesting a variant of Spider-Man orchestrating an evil plot behind the scenes. However, the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse the trailer didn’t show exactly who that variant would be if the rumor is accurate, but Spider-Man 2099 could have gone after Miles thinking he was the rogue Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has a confirmed villain in the form of the multiversal menace known as The Spot. Jason Schwartzman voices the villain, with The Spot’s powers including the ability to open portals to the multiverse, making him the perfect complement to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Source: LegoMe_TheOG/Youtube