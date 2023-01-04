Adidas is the second longest-lasting supplier to Cruzeiro in the 21st century

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro and Adidas will be together for the fourth consecutive season

Adidas is Cruzeiro’s second longest-lasting supplier of sporting goods in the 21st century. With a partnership since 2020, the German company launched last Monday (3/1) the main uniform for the fourth consecutive season that it has with the Celeste club. See the new Cruzeirense shirt in the gallery below.

The agreement between Adidas and Cruzeiro is long lasting, given the four years of partnership, but it lags behind Topper in the current century. The supplier was with the team from Minas Gerais between 1999 and 2005, that is, it stamped its brand on the Cruzeirense shirt for five seasons in the 21st century. See all Cruzeiro shirts since 2003.

Another company that was with Raposa for four seasons, as well as Adidas, is Umbro. The English company made an agreement with the Celeste club in mid-2016 and remained until the end of 2019.

