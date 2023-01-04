Adidas is the second longest-lasting supplier to Cruzeiro in the 21st century

Adidas is Cruzeiro’s second longest-lasting supplier of sporting goods in the 21st century. With a partnership since 2020, the German company launched last Monday (3/1) the main uniform for the fourth consecutive season that it has with the Celeste club. See the new Cruzeirense shirt in the gallery below.
The agreement between Adidas and Cruzeiro is long lasting, given the four years of partnership, but it lags behind Topper in the current century. The supplier was with the team from Minas Gerais between 1999 and 2005, that is, it stamped its brand on the Cruzeirense shirt for five seasons in the 21st century. See all Cruzeiro shirts since 2003.
Another company that was with Raposa for four seasons, as well as Adidas, is Umbro. The English company made an agreement with the Celeste club in mid-2016 and remained until the end of 2019.
Possibility to change supplier
Cruzeiro has a contract with Adidas until 2025 and the trend is for the supplier to become the longest-lasting supplier in the 21st century. However, Ronaldo, majority shareholder of SAF Cruzeirense,
“Would the guys like to see Cruzeiro’s Nike shirt? Ask a question. I can’t say anything, but there’s a lot going on, cool stuff. There’s going to be a lot of good things to come”, said Ronaldo in a live in September 2022.
“We can’t say much, but we are working hard to bring all the best to Cruzeiro and Valladolid”, concluded Fenmeno, which has been sponsored by the American company since 1994.