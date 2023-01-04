After Pedrinho’s response, journalist shoots about masculinity in football: ‘Reactions reinforce the argument’

After Pedrinho published a video in response to Milly Lacombe’s text about toxic masculinity in football, the journalist reinforced her opinion regarding the election of the former player as the best commentator in a survey carried out with anonymous players in the Brasileirão. According to Lacombe, the manifestation of the former player and now SporTV commentator, in which he claims that the columnist’s thinking is “unbelievable”, endorses her arguments.

In the video, the idol of Vasco claims to consider the text offensive and highlights that he does not understand why he is called terms like “alpha male” and “dominant male”, concepts that he says he does not know. The former athlete also criticizes Milly’s comments regarding her physical size. After Pedrinho’s response, in a seven-minute video, the journalist replied on her social networks:

– About the much-commented text about toxic masculinity in football, I would like to say that the passionate reactions reinforce the argument contained therein. As a friend said: understandable, if condemnable, reactions. The hysteria in the criticism strengthens the need to write it – said the journalist.

In her column, entitled “Choosing the best and worst is a portrait of toxic masculinity in football”, Milly Lacombe uses the example of the former Vasco player to discuss the toxic environment in the world of football. She evaluates Pedrinho as an excellent commentator, but understands that the athlete’s first place as the best commentator and the election of Casagrande and Ana Thais Matos as the worst in the function is a portrait of this environment. In addition, Milly claims that Pedrinho led the research for “being the alpha male of this story”.

Players and former athletes such as Neymar, Thiago Silva, Fred (ex-Fluminense) Zé Rafael, Denílson, in addition to his professional colleagues Thiago Leifert, Dandan and Villani supported the commentator in the comments of his publication. Milly Lacombe also received support on social media.

In “Uol survey”, Pedrinho was elected the best sports commentator with 65% of the votes. The poll also chose Casagrande, with 25%, and Ana Thais Matos, alongside Roger Flores and Sormani, with 15%, as the worst commentators in the industry. Voting was carried out with 26 anonymous athletes from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship 2022.