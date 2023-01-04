Afternoon session shows ‘A Proof of Love’ this Tuesday

This Tuesday, June 14th, the Afternoon Session, shown by Rede Globo, broadcasts the film “Uma Prova de Amor”. In the feature, Sarah (Cameron Diaz) and Brian Fitzgerald (Jason Patric) are informed that Kate (Sofia Vassilieva), daughter of the couple, has leukemia and has a few years to live.

Read+: Cameron Diaz Says He Might Never Return to Acting

The doctor suggests that the parents try an orthodox medical procedure, producing a test-tube child who is a compatible donor for Kate. Willing to do anything to save their daughter, they accept the proposal. Thus was born Anna (Abigail Breslin), who donates blood from his umbilical cord to his sister as soon as he is born. Years later, doctors decide to do a bone marrow transplant from Anna to Kate.

When she turns 11, Anna needs to donate a kidney to her sister. Tired of the medical procedures she is subjected to, the girl decides to face her parents and fight in court for medical emancipation, so that she has the right to decide what to do with her body.

Read+: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Buy New Hollywood Mansion

DATASHEET

Launch: 2009

Genre: Drama

Direction: Nick Cassavetes

Script: Jeremy LevenNick Cassavetes

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz

Original title: My Sister’s Keeper

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts about the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!