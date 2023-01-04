‘Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Play Hera Syndulla in Disney+ Series, Says Rumor

A few months ago, Mary Elizabeth Winstead was cast in the ‘Ahsoka‘, upcoming series from disney+ dedicated to the character played by Rosario Dawson.

And, according to the Bespin Bulletin, winstead will give life to Hera Syndulla.

For those who don’t know, Syndulla is a green Twi’Lek was introduced to the saga ‘Star Wars‘ in animation ‘Rebels’in which she pilots the Ghost ship.

In the animation plot, she has already shared some adventures with the renegade jedi, who ends up creating ties with Syndulla and the team.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, a teaser shown during the Star Wars Celebration showed Syndulla among the series’ characters.

Take the time to watch:

Furthermore, dawson had already told empire that the series will be a kind of sequel to the events of the animation.

So we just have to wait.

And there, are you curious to watch ‘Ahsoka‘?

The premiere forecast is for 2023, still no specific date.

Remembering that Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker following his recent return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘.

Other additions to the cast include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna SakhnoRay Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Check out the first behind-the-scenes image:

