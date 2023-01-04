Alexandra Daddario, from ‘The White Lotus’, sells mansion in LA for R$ 42 million | House of the Famous

Just 16 months after buying the mansion in Los Angeles, actress Alexandra Daddario, interpreter of the character Rachel Patton in the series The White Lotussold the property for US$7,600, equivalent to R$42 million at current prices.

The 36-year-old star and her producer husband Andrew Form, decided to move the real estate market in the area of ​​Hancock Park, a prime area of ​​Los Angeles, recently. The house was on offer for just ten days and was traded for a profit of US$ 80,000 (R$ 43,000).

Built in 1927, the home is Mediterranean in style and contains a limestone-floored foyer, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, wine cellar that holds up to 600 bottles, library, study and kitchen with marble countertops.

Altogether there are four bedrooms, six bathrooms – of these three suites on the second floor with a view of the backyard, fireplace, closet and bathroom with soaking tubs.

In the external area, there are reflecting pools, several patios and gardens, a lap pool and a guest room with two floors and two suites. Check it out below:

Alexandra Daddario sold a mansion in Los Angeles for US$ 7.6 million – Photo: MLS

