Alfie from “Emily in Paris” could be the new James Bond, says newspaper

British heartthrob Lucien Laviscount, from “Emily in Paris”, may be the newest 007 agent. daily mailthe actor who plays Alfie has caught the attention of producer Barbara Broccoli, and is being cast to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) boyfriend is 30 years old, which would be one of his main advantages in the casting. This is because the producer has already stated that he wants the next James Bond to remain in the role for 15 years.

In addition, Broccoli also has a preference for an ethnic minority actor, who reflects today’s society, to play 007. “Lucien ticks all the boxes. He’s a super talented actor, he’s extremely handsome and in the last 18 months he’s gained a lot of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris,” a source stated to daily mail.

However, there is something that could hinder the possible future of the actor as James Bond: his participation in “Celebrity Big Brother”. Executives believe his time on the reality show in 2011 could be a “stain” on his resume compared to the actor’s other work.