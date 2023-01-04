Alienware m18 is an 18-inch monster gaming notebook – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE dell took advantage of CES 2023 to upgrade their notebooks for gamers. This Tuesday (3), the manufacturer presented the alienware m18 that draws attention for its 18-inch screen with up to 480 Hz and technical sheet with the Intel Core i9-13980HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Other models, like the Alienware m16, x14 and x16were also presented by the company.

Dell presents Alienware m18 and other notebooks at CES 2023 (Image: Disclosure / Dell)

The M line encompasses what is most powerful in the new generation. The highlight revolves around the Alienware m18, which has a giant 18-inch screen.

At the time of purchase, consumers can opt for QHD resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) with a refresh rate of 165 Hz or a combination of Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) and 480 Hz.

Both options still support Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. In this way, users get fluid graphics and well-defined images.

But all this robustness depends on a cutting-edge technical sheet. And Dell spared no effort in this regard, starting with the possibility of purchasing the notebook with the powerful Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th generation) and the recently launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

Users can still opt for an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU.

Alienware m18 has a large screen and heavy technical data (Image: Disclosure / Dell)

Alienware m18 lets you expand RAM

The specs list still brings the RAM DDR5 4800 MHz that varies between 16 GB and 64 GB. Fortunately, the computer comes with two memory slots, allowing for future upgrades.

The same is said for PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage: depending on the configuration, the space can be expanded by up to 9 TB.

The battery is 97 Whr and has six cells.

As all this heats up the computer well, Dell has implemented an improved cooling system to avoid high temperatures. The notebook still features a mechanical keyboard and Full HD webcam (1080p).

Dell still presented the Alienware m16, a more compact option and as powerful as the m18.

Alienware x14 and x16 were also announced at CES 2023 (Image: Disclosure / Dell)

Alienware x14 is a thinner, more contained option

If the firepower of the m16 and m18 is too much for you, Dell has introduced other notebooks in the Alienware family a little more sparingly. However, they are still powerful.

Let’s start with the Alienware x14, which offers a thinner but still heavy design: 2,084 kg. The computer still has a 14-inch screen with QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels), 165 Hz refresh rate and support for G-Sync and Nvidia Advanced Optimus.

In terms of specifications, the computer can be assembled with the Intel Core i7-13620H and the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. The RAM and storage are up to 32 GB and 4 TB, respectively.

The Alienware x16, in turn, has a 16-inch screen and follows the same layout as the m18. However, the computer has an extra option with QHD+ resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate.

More full-bodied, the larger edition even has an option with the Intel Core i9-13900HK and GeForce RTX 4090.

Gaming notebook with the Dell seal was also presented (Image: Disclosure/Dell)

Dell G15 and G16 are unveiled at CES 2023

Outside the Alienware brand, Dell introduced the new Dell G15 and G16.

The models have advanced data sheets with 13th generation Intel Core i9 processors. The chip is combined with screens with refresh rates of up to 240 Hz and Nvidia graphics cards to offer better graphics.

The duo also allows the upgrade of RAM and SSD memory of up to 2 TB.

price and availability

For now, Dell has not reported the price and availability forecast for Brazil. But it is already possible to have an idea of ​​the values ​​for the United States:

Alienware m18: from US$ 2,099 (about R$ 11,410 in direct conversion);

from US$ 2,099 (about R$ 11,410 in direct conversion); Alienware m16: from US$ 1,899 (R$ 10,320);

from US$ 1,899 (R$ 10,320); Alienware x14: from US$ 1,799 (R$ 9,780);

from US$ 1,799 (R$ 9,780); Alienware x16: from US$ 2,149 (R$ 11,680);

from US$ 2,149 (R$ 11,680); Dell G15: from US$ 849 (R$ 4,620);

from US$ 849 (R$ 4,620); Dell G16: from US$1,499 (R$8,150).

With information: Dell