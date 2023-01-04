Alienware m18 is an 18-inch monster gaming notebook – Tecnoblog

THE dell took advantage of CES 2023 to upgrade their notebooks for gamers. This Tuesday (3), the manufacturer presented the alienware m18 that draws attention for its 18-inch screen with up to 480 Hz and technical sheet with the Intel Core i9-13980HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Other models, like the Alienware m16, x14 and x16were also presented by the company.

