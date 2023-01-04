All concerts scheduled for 2023 in Portugal

TINDERSTICKS
Theatro Circo de Braga, January 7th
MICHAEL BUBLÉ
Altice Arena, Lisbon, January 27th and 28th
NORTH POLE
Lisbon Coliseum, January 28
JACKET
Lisbon Coliseum, February 3rd
Oporto Coliseum, February 4th
EROS RAMAZOTTI
Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 3rd and 4th
AND ALSO THE TREES
Hard Club, Porto, March 3rd
RCA, Lisbon, March 4th
GREEN HAND
Teatro Tivoli, Lisbon, March 5th
T-Rex
Lisbon Coliseum, February 4th
Oporto Coliseum, March 11th
JORGE PALMA
Jorge Palma’s Love Songs (in Montepio Sometimes Love – Valentine’s Day Music Festival)
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, February 11th
Oporto Coliseum, February 14th
TRAGA-ME O HORIZONTE
Sala Tejo at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 15th
INTERPOL
Lisbon Live, Lisbon, February 16th
COURAGE CLUB
guimaraes
February 17th and 18th
February 17: Dino D’Santiago, Mallu Magalhães, Madmadmad, Kamma & Masalo, Jepards, Filipe Karlsson, Nuno Lopes, Ray
February 18: Interpol, Wu-Lu, David Bruno, Anna Prior, Glockenwise, Unsafe Space Garden, Gobi Bear, The Girl Not, Tyroliro, Xinobi
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
Sala Tejo at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 18th
BEAUTIFUL MARTINI
Lisbon Live, Lisbon, February 10th
Hard Club, Porto, February 11th
PAULINO VIEIRA
Belém Cultural Center, Lisbon, February 20
WET BED GANG
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, February 25th
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 4th
VILLE VALO
Capitol, Lisbon, February 26
Hard Club, Porto, February 27th
Bárbara TINOCO
Campo Pequeno, March 11, 2023
Pavilhão Rosa Mota, March 25th and 26th, 2023
PIXIES
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, March 13th
SAMUEL ÚRIA
Tivoli, Lisbon, March 16th
Casa da Música, Porto March 21st
ROGER WATERS
Altice Arena, Lisbon, March 17th and 18th
ANA MOURA
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 18
Lisbon Coliseum, March 19
SHAME
Lisbon live, Lisbon, March 18
JAMIE CULLUM
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, March 23
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 24th
OWEN PALLETT & THE HIDDEN CAMERAS
Gnration, Braga, March 24
Teatro Viriato, Viseu, March 25th
Tremor Fest, Azores, March 28th and 29th
Culturgest, Lisbon, March 30th
Espinho Auditorium, March 31st
ROBBIE WILLIAMS
Altice Arena, Lisbon, March 27th
THE LAST INTERNATIONALE
Hard Club, Porto, March 30th
Salon Brazil, Coimbra, March 31st
TREMOR
Sao Miguel, Azores
From March 28th to April 1st
Confirmed:
Angel Bat David
Bia Maria
Ella Minus
fado queue
flipping candy
Vaiapraia
III Considered
God
Lisbon Coliseum, April 2
BILL CALLAHAN
Teatro Tivoli, Lisbon, April 14th
Theatro Circo de Braga, April 15th
PEDRO SAMPAIO
Altice Arena, Lisbon, April 14th
Altice Forum Braga, April 16
CALUM SCOTT
Capitol, Lisbon, April 22
THE MISSION
Lisbon Live, Lisbon, April 27th
Hard Club, Porto, April 28th and 29th
BIG THIEF
Lisbon live, Lisbon, April 29
ALDINA DUARTE
CCB, Lisbon, April 29
D’ZRT
Altice Arena, Lisbon, April 29th and 30th
Guimarães Multipurpose Pavilion, May 6th and 7th
Pavilhão Rosa Mota/Super Bock Arena, Porto, May 19
Santa Catarina Park, Funchal, Madeira, June 3rd
EMICIDE
(Guest: Dino D’Santiago)
Lisbon Coliseum, May 11th
Oporto Coliseum, May 13th
EXCESS
Altice Arena, Lisbon, May 19
ADRIANA CALCANHOTTO
São Francisco Convent, Coimbra, May 24th
Belém Cultural Center, Lisbon, May 26
Cine-Teatro de Estarreja, May 27
Teatro Micaelense, Ponta Delgada, May 29
House of Music, Porto, May 31st
Teatro das Figuras, Faro, June 23
CHICO BUARQUE
Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Porto, May 26th and 27th
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, 1st, 2nd and 3rd of June
THE LAST INTERNATIONALE
Lisbon Live, Lisbon, May 14th
EZRA FURMAN
Hard Club, Porto, June 5th
Capitol, Lisbon, June 6
YES
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, May 7th
COLDPLAY
Coimbra City Stadium, May 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st
PRIMAVERA SOUND
City Park, Porto, from the 7th to the 10th of June
June 7
Kendrick Lamar
baby keem
FKA Twigs
Beatriz Pessoa
Georgia
holly humbertson
The Comet Is Coming
June 8th
Rosalía
bad religion
fred again
maggie rogers
lives
The Mars Volta
VTSS B2B LSDXOXO
targets
arlo parks
Built to Spill
ninja smoke
Gaz Coombes
gazzi
gilla band
Israel Fernandez and Diego Del Morad
japanese breakfast
jockstrap
daisy campelo
Shellac
Texas Latex
The Beths
The Murder Capital
UNIQU3
June 9th
Pet Shop Boys
Central Cee
Darkside
My Morning Jacket
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Jayda G
Le Tigre
row
Self Esteem
St. Vincent
Tokischa
Blondshell
Leave Pimba alone
floweroflove
King Kami
Marcellus Pittman
Goal
Nuria Graham
Shannen SP B2B Joe Cotch
Surf Curse
king suit
wednesday
June 10
blur
halsey
bleachers
Daphni
drain gang
Pusha T
Sparks
Yves Tumor
Chima Hiro
Isa Leen
Isabella Lovestory
Julia Holter
Karate
Nation of Language
Nick Leon
Off!
pup
Block
unsafe space garden
Unwound
Verraco
Yard Act
Wolf Manhattan
MAROON 5
Promenade of Algés, June 13th
MÖTLEY CRÜE AND DEF LEPPARD
Promenade of Algés, June 23
RAMMSTEIN
Luz Stadium, Lisbon, June 26
MARIA BETHANIA
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, June 28th
FESTIVAL EVIL LIVE
Altice Arena, Lisbon
June 28th and 29th
June 28th
Panther
Alter Bridge
sold
June 29th
Slipknot
Meshuggah
fever 333
Nothing More
SUMOL SUMMER FEST
Inatel Camping Park, next to São João Beach
June 30th and July 1st
GARDENS DO MARQUÊS – OEIRAS VALLEY
Gardens of the Marquês, in Oeiras.
July 1: Maria Bethania
ALIVE US
Promenade of Algés, from July 6th to 8th
July 6th
NOS stage
Red Hot Chili Peppers
black keys
puscifer
The Driver Era
Heineken Stage
Men I Trust
Spoon
jacob collier
July 7
NOS stage
Arctic monkeys
lizzo
Idles
Heineken Stage
Sylvan Esso
The Amazons
City and Color
address
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
July 8th
NOS stage
Queens of the Stone Age
Sam Smith
Heineken Stage
Angel Olsen
Rina sawayama
Tash Sultana
White
COOL JAZZ
Manuel Possolo Hippodrome, Cascais
Lionel Richie, July 8
Kings of Convenience: July 19th
Snarky Puppy: July 20th
Ben Harper: July 26th
Norah Jones: July 29
ROLLING LOUD
Praia da Rocha, Portimao, Algarve
July 5th to 7th
Confirmed: Travis Scott
SUPER BOCK SUPER ROCK
Meco, from the 13th to the 15th of July
Announced:
Franz Ferdinand
James Murphy (DJ set)
Sampa The Great
The 1975
Black Country, New Road
L’Imperatrice
MEO SPRING TIDES
Vila Nova de Gaia, from the 14th to the 16th of July
July 14: Da Weasel
July 15: J Balvin
July 16: The Script
HARRY STYLES
Promenade of Algés, Oeiras, July 18th
LUDOVICO EINAUDI
Lisbon Coliseum, July 21st
Rosa Mota Pavilion, July 22nd
MIDDLE SOUTHWEST
Zambujeira do Mar, from the 9th to the 12th of August
Announced:
David Guetta
Niall Horan
Ivandro
NEOPOP
Viana do Castelo, from the 10th to the 12th of August
VODAFONE LEATHER WALLS
Paredes de Coura, from the 16th to the 19th of August
Announced:
walkmen
Jessie Ware
Loyle Carner
Les Savy Fav
dry cleaning
Kokoroko
Tropical Fuck Storm
Wilco
Fever Ray
Lee Fields
yin yin
caliber 35
joe unknown
VILAR DE MOUROS
Vilar de Mouros, Caminha, from the 26th to the 28th of August
MEO KALORAMA
Lisbon, August 31st, September 1st and 2nd
Confirmed:
arcade fire
Florence and the Machine
foals
Metronomy
Captain Faust
Dino D’Santiago
The Blaze
Rita Vian
Amyl & The Sniffers
BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE
Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, September 22nd
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, September 23
FERNANDO DANIEL
Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 14th
Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, November 11th
ANTÓNIO ZAMBUJO AND MIGUEL ARAÚJO
Coliseu Micaelense, Ponta Delgada, Azores, September 23
Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 7th
Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Super Bock Arena, Porto, October 28
BLINK 182
Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 2nd
LOUIS TOMLINSON
Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 3rd
CAROLINA DESLANDES
Altice Arena, Lisbon, November 30th
Rosa Mota Pavilion, December 7th