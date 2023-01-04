All concerts scheduled for 2023 in Portugal

TINDERSTICKS

Theatro Circo de Braga, January 7th

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Altice Arena, Lisbon, January 27th and 28th

NORTH POLE

Lisbon Coliseum, January 28

JACKET

Lisbon Coliseum, February 3rd

Oporto Coliseum, February 4th

EROS RAMAZOTTI

Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 3rd and 4th

AND ALSO THE TREES

Hard Club, Porto, March 3rd

RCA, Lisbon, March 4th

GREEN HAND

Teatro Tivoli, Lisbon, March 5th

T-Rex

Lisbon Coliseum, February 4th

Oporto Coliseum, March 11th

JORGE PALMA

Jorge Palma’s Love Songs (in Montepio Sometimes Love – Valentine’s Day Music Festival)

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, February 11th

Oporto Coliseum, February 14th

TRAGA-ME O HORIZONTE

Sala Tejo at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 15th

INTERPOL

Lisbon Live, Lisbon, February 16th

COURAGE CLUB

guimaraes

February 17th and 18th

February 17: Dino D’Santiago, Mallu Magalhães, Madmadmad, Kamma & Masalo, Jepards, Filipe Karlsson, Nuno Lopes, Ray

February 18: Interpol, Wu-Lu, David Bruno, Anna Prior, Glockenwise, Unsafe Space Garden, Gobi Bear, The Girl Not, Tyroliro, Xinobi

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

Sala Tejo at the Altice Arena, Lisbon, February 18th

BEAUTIFUL MARTINI

Lisbon Live, Lisbon, February 10th

Hard Club, Porto, February 11th

PAULINO VIEIRA

Belém Cultural Center, Lisbon, February 20

WET BED GANG

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, February 25th

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 4th

VILLE VALO

Capitol, Lisbon, February 26

Hard Club, Porto, February 27th

Bárbara TINOCO

Campo Pequeno, March 11, 2023

Pavilhão Rosa Mota, March 25th and 26th, 2023

PIXIES

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, March 13th

SAMUEL ÚRIA

Tivoli, Lisbon, March 16th

Casa da Música, Porto March 21st

ROGER WATERS

Altice Arena, Lisbon, March 17th and 18th

ANA MOURA

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 18

Lisbon Coliseum, March 19

SHAME

Lisbon live, Lisbon, March 18

JAMIE CULLUM

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, March 23

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, March 24th

OWEN PALLETT & THE HIDDEN CAMERAS

Gnration, Braga, March 24

Teatro Viriato, Viseu, March 25th

Tremor Fest, Azores, March 28th and 29th

Culturgest, Lisbon, March 30th

Espinho Auditorium, March 31st

ROBBIE WILLIAMS

Altice Arena, Lisbon, March 27th

THE LAST INTERNATIONALE

Hard Club, Porto, March 30th

Salon Brazil, Coimbra, March 31st

TREMOR

Sao Miguel, Azores

From March 28th to April 1st

Confirmed:

Angel Bat David

Bia Maria

Ella Minus

fado queue

flipping candy

Vaiapraia

III Considered

God

Lisbon Coliseum, April 2

BILL CALLAHAN

Teatro Tivoli, Lisbon, April 14th

Theatro Circo de Braga, April 15th

PEDRO SAMPAIO

Altice Arena, Lisbon, April 14th

Altice Forum Braga, April 16

CALUM SCOTT

Capitol, Lisbon, April 22

THE MISSION

Lisbon Live, Lisbon, April 27th

Hard Club, Porto, April 28th and 29th

BIG THIEF

Lisbon live, Lisbon, April 29

ALDINA DUARTE

CCB, Lisbon, April 29

D’ZRT

Altice Arena, Lisbon, April 29th and 30th

Guimarães Multipurpose Pavilion, May 6th and 7th

Pavilhão Rosa Mota/Super Bock Arena, Porto, May 19

Santa Catarina Park, Funchal, Madeira, June 3rd

EMICIDE

(Guest: Dino D’Santiago)

Lisbon Coliseum, May 11th

Oporto Coliseum, May 13th

EXCESS

Altice Arena, Lisbon, May 19

ADRIANA CALCANHOTTO

São Francisco Convent, Coimbra, May 24th

Belém Cultural Center, Lisbon, May 26

Cine-Teatro de Estarreja, May 27

Teatro Micaelense, Ponta Delgada, May 29

House of Music, Porto, May 31st

Teatro das Figuras, Faro, June 23

CHICO BUARQUE

Pavilhão Rosa Mota, Porto, May 26th and 27th

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, 1st, 2nd and 3rd of June

THE LAST INTERNATIONALE

Lisbon Live, Lisbon, May 14th

EZRA FURMAN

Hard Club, Porto, June 5th

Capitol, Lisbon, June 6

YES

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, May 7th

COLDPLAY

Coimbra City Stadium, May 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st

PRIMAVERA SOUND

City Park, Porto, from the 7th to the 10th of June

June 7

Kendrick Lamar

baby keem

FKA Twigs

Beatriz Pessoa

Georgia

holly humbertson

The Comet Is Coming

June 8th

Rosalía

bad religion

fred again

maggie rogers

lives

The Mars Volta

VTSS B2B LSDXOXO

targets

arlo parks

Built to Spill

ninja smoke

Gaz Coombes

gazzi

gilla band

Israel Fernandez and Diego Del Morad

japanese breakfast

jockstrap

daisy campelo

Shellac

Texas Latex

The Beths

The Murder Capital

UNIQU3

June 9th

Pet Shop Boys

Central Cee

Darkside

My Morning Jacket

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Jayda G

Le Tigre

row

Self Esteem

St. Vincent

Tokischa

Blondshell

Leave Pimba alone

floweroflove

King Kami

Marcellus Pittman

Goal

Nuria Graham

Shannen SP B2B Joe Cotch

Surf Curse

king suit

wednesday

June 10

blur

halsey

bleachers

Daphni

drain gang

Pusha T

Sparks

Yves Tumor

Chima Hiro

Isa Leen

Isabella Lovestory

Julia Holter

Karate

Nation of Language

Nick Leon

Off!

pup

Block

unsafe space garden

Unwound

Verraco

Yard Act

Wolf Manhattan

MAROON 5

Promenade of Algés, June 13th

MÖTLEY CRÜE AND DEF LEPPARD

Promenade of Algés, June 23

RAMMSTEIN

Luz Stadium, Lisbon, June 26

MARIA BETHANIA

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, June 28th

FESTIVAL EVIL LIVE

Altice Arena, Lisbon

June 28th and 29th

June 28th

Panther

Alter Bridge

sold

June 29th

Slipknot

Meshuggah

fever 333

Nothing More

SUMOL SUMMER FEST

Inatel Camping Park, next to São João Beach

June 30th and July 1st

GARDENS DO MARQUÊS – OEIRAS VALLEY

Gardens of the Marquês, in Oeiras.

July 1: Maria Bethania

ALIVE US

Promenade of Algés, from July 6th to 8th

July 6th

NOS stage

Red Hot Chili Peppers

black keys

puscifer

The Driver Era

Heineken Stage

Men I Trust

Spoon

jacob collier

July 7

NOS stage

Arctic monkeys

lizzo

Idles

Heineken Stage

Sylvan Esso

The Amazons

City and Color

address

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

July 8th

NOS stage

Queens of the Stone Age

Sam Smith

Heineken Stage

Angel Olsen

Rina sawayama

Tash Sultana

White

COOL JAZZ

Manuel Possolo Hippodrome, Cascais

Lionel Richie, July 8

Kings of Convenience: July 19th

Snarky Puppy: July 20th

Ben Harper: July 26th

Norah Jones: July 29

ROLLING LOUD

Praia da Rocha, Portimao, Algarve

July 5th to 7th

Confirmed: Travis Scott

SUPER BOCK SUPER ROCK

Meco, from the 13th to the 15th of July

Announced:

Franz Ferdinand

James Murphy (DJ set)

Sampa The Great

The 1975

Black Country, New Road

L’Imperatrice

MEO SPRING TIDES

Vila Nova de Gaia, from the 14th to the 16th of July

July 14: Da Weasel

July 15: J Balvin

July 16: The Script

HARRY STYLES

Promenade of Algés, Oeiras, July 18th

LUDOVICO EINAUDI

Lisbon Coliseum, July 21st

Rosa Mota Pavilion, July 22nd

MIDDLE SOUTHWEST

Zambujeira do Mar, from the 9th to the 12th of August

Announced:

David Guetta

Niall Horan

Ivandro

NEOPOP

Viana do Castelo, from the 10th to the 12th of August

VODAFONE LEATHER WALLS

Paredes de Coura, from the 16th to the 19th of August

Announced:

walkmen

Jessie Ware

Loyle Carner

Les Savy Fav

dry cleaning

Kokoroko

Tropical Fuck Storm

Wilco

Fever Ray

Lee Fields

yin yin

caliber 35

joe unknown

VILAR DE MOUROS

Vilar de Mouros, Caminha, from the 26th to the 28th of August

MEO KALORAMA

Lisbon, August 31st, September 1st and 2nd

Confirmed:

arcade fire

Florence and the Machine

foals

Metronomy

Captain Faust

Dino D’Santiago

The Blaze

Rita Vian

Amyl & The Sniffers

BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE

Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, September 22nd

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, September 23

FERNANDO DANIEL

Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 14th

Rosa Mota Pavilion, Porto, November 11th

ANTÓNIO ZAMBUJO AND MIGUEL ARAÚJO

Coliseu Micaelense, Ponta Delgada, Azores, September 23

Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 7th

Pavilhão Rosa Mota – Super Bock Arena, Porto, October 28

BLINK 182

Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 2nd

LOUIS TOMLINSON

Altice Arena, Lisbon, October 3rd