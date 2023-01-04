Amazon offers 26% discount on JBL headphones with up to 40 hours of battery life

Image: Amazon/Reproduction

For those who need wireless headphones with good battery life, Amazon is offering a 26% discount on the JBL Tune. During the offer, the product costs R$ 199.90 (link here).

According to JBL, the gadget delivers up to 40 hours of battery life, in addition to supporting fast charging via a USB-C charging cable. By making a 5-minute charge, you can have 2 hours of use.

The JBL Tune design folds flat for easy transport, features lightweight materials and soft cushions, including a padded headband.

In addition, the headphones feature JBL Pure Bass audio, found in the most famous venues around the world. It also supports hands-free calling as well as Apple or Google smart assistants.

To learn more about JBL headphones, click here!

The price and conditions listed here were checked at the time this article was closed. However, as this is a promotion, they can be changed at any time, depending on the number of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

Source link

