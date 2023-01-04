Amazon offers 26% discount on JBL headphones with up to 40 hours of battery life

For those who need wireless headphones with good battery life, Amazon is offering a 26% discount on the JBL Tune. During the offer, the product costs R$ 199.90 (link here).

According to JBL, the gadget delivers up to 40 hours of battery life, in addition to supporting fast charging via a USB-C charging cable. By making a 5-minute charge, you can have 2 hours of use.

The JBL Tune design folds flat for easy transport, features lightweight materials and soft cushions, including a padded headband.

In addition, the headphones feature JBL Pure Bass audio, found in the most famous venues around the world. It also supports hands-free calling as well as Apple or Google smart assistants.

