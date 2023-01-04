Ana Moser takes office in Sport and asks for schools named ‘King Pelé’ – 01/04/2023

Olympic medalist Ana Moser, 54, was sworn in as the new Minister of Sports this Wednesday (4th) in Brasília. Her direct predecessor, Marcelo Magalhães, who was Sports Secretary in the Bolsonaro government (PL), did not participate in the transmission of the position.

Ana Moser is only the second former athlete to hold the post of Minister of Sports. The first was Pelé, between 1994 and 1998 , in the first FHC government (PSDB). Since then, the position has been occupied by nominees from political parties.

The now minister made an appeal: that many schools be called 'King Pelé' in honor of the King of Football, who died at the end of last year and was buried yesterday.

"Students at these schools will learn the story of Pelé, which is the history of Brazilian sport, the history of Brazil", said.

said. She also honored Socrates and Elizabeth Salgado, both exponents of the ‘athlete who positions himself politically’ profile. Former football player played an important role in the Caravanas do Esporte project, linked to Ana Moser’s NGO, and the former volleyball and beach volleyball player was even announced in the transition group, but died suddenly the next day. The two played together.

Marta Sobral, world basketball champion, was announced as the new high-performance secretary — the folder used to be called high-performance secretariat.

Diogo Silva, a former taekwondo athlete, was also announced in the ministry, still without a defined position, and José Luís Ferrarezi (PT), former councilor of São Bernardo do Campo (SP), will be the national secretary for Football and the Defense of Fans' Rights.

During the ceremony, Ana Moser spoke a lot about her main focus in the ministry: sport for everyone (read more in her interview with Olhar Olímpico). “I accepted the mission in the name of the cause, which is to guarantee everyone’s right to sport. It was a request from President Lula: to make a revolution in sport, to offer access to sport in the lives of all Brazilians.”

“We want to sensitize leaders to understand the role of sport. Have the culture of motor practice, the culture of sports practice, inserted in families, in neighborhoods, in cities. Today we don’t know how many people are assisted. We know how many athletes there is judo in the country, there is swimming, but there is not the slightest idea of ​​the portion of the population served in physical and sports activities.

Both the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, and the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, were present at the ceremony. Ana Moser had already said, and repeated today, that she intends to have her first two agendas with them, since both Health and Education are fundamental in sport for everyone: “The public is the same”, she repeated.