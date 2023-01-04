Ana Thaís criticizes Vítor Pereira’s performance during Pelé’s procession: ‘Egoísmo’

Tuesday marked the procession of King Pelé through the streets of Santos, until he was buried near Vila Belmiro. The day also saw the presentation of Vítor Pereira as Flamengo’s new coach. In ‘Seleção SporTV’, journalist Ana Thaís Matos criticized the moment chosen by Rubro-Negro for the Portuguese coach’s press conference.

– It’s such a lack of sensitivity, such a huge selfishness, that the collective becomes a very ephemeral thing. (…) Today, the day we are burying the greatest sports personality in the world, we are here discussing whether Vitor Pereira should have spoken to his wife – criticized Ana Thaís, who added:

+ Edinho, son of Pelé, thanks his father for tributes; watch video



– I’m sorry to be that today. The lack of sensitivity of the whole got to me more than any statement. Today I cling to this lack of sensitivity of football clubs in Brazil. This explains a lot why the players weren’t with King Pelé, because that’s the respect that Brazilian football has with Pelé-he concluded.

+ Pelé wake welcomes more than 230 thousand fans in Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium



Pelé was hospitalized on November 29 to re-evaluate chemotherapy for colon cancer. However, the former player had a worsening condition and spent a month at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein until he died, last Thursday, at the age of 82.