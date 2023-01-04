AND! Entertainment Screens 2023 Golden Globe Awards Next Tuesday

Disclosure E!

As every year, the Golden Globes red carpet impresses fans, and 2023 will be no different. And, of course, the AND! Entertainment will transmit LIVE the arrival of the celebrities to this great event, in the LIVE FROM E!: GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2023. Don’t miss any details of the transmission that will feature the channel’s experts. They’ll bring you all the interesting details and confessions from the stars and favorite stars of the moment, this Tuesday, January 10th at 8pm.

Which designers will shine with their creations? What will be the color and trend this year? Who will surprise you with your fashionista choices? What statements and confessions will give you something to talk about all month long? Everything seems to indicate that the first red carpet of 2023 will be a great display of fashion and talent, bringing together, once again, the great protagonists of the film and television industry.

WHAT ARE THE CELEBRITIES THAT WILL WALK ON THE RED CARPET?

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wandinha”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Adam Scott (“Rupture”), Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“In the Name of Heaven”), Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna” and “Ozark”), Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Taylor Swift (“One Far From Here”), Lady Gaga (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Brad Pitt (“Babylon”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere At Once”), Diego Calva (“Babylon”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Adam Driver (“White Noise”), Colin Farrell (“Inisherin’s Banshees”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brenda n Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“One Son”), Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas ( “Blonde”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck, Big Leo”), James Cameron (“Avatar: The Path of Water”), Steven Spielberg ( “Os Fabelmans”), among others, are some of the great talents that will walk the red carpet this year.

And, representing Latin America, will be Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”), Diego Luna (“Andor”), Ana Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), in addition to the Argentine production team “1985”, which competes for Best Film in Foreign Language.

HOW TO ENJOY THE RED CARPET LIVE?

LIVE FROM E!: GOLDEN GLOBE 2023 – Tuesday, January 10th, starting at 8pm, only on E! Entertainment



