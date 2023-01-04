Android 14: what to expect from Google’s system in 2023 | apps

Android 14 will be the new version of Google’s operating system, which should be released to users in the second half of 2023 – that is, if the company follows a similar schedule to the latest releases. Even with several months in advance and without an official confirmation from the brand, several rumors about Android 14 features and updates have already appeared on the internet, indicating functions such as satellite connection and more privacy options. In the following lines, see four things that may come with the new version of the operating system in 2023.

When will Android 14 be released?

While there’s no official release date yet, there’s the usual timeline that Google is expected to follow. Usually, the beginning of the trajectory takes place with the preview, in which the company shows some features that are under development. Afterwards, it is common for Google to announce the first Beta version, released to testers during the annual Google I / O event, which usually takes place in May.

In the following months, several Beta versions will be released until the final version. Then, after the final adjustments made by the testers’ feedback, there is the release of the stable version of Android 14 – which should happen between August and October, following a pattern created with Android 6. The date coincides with the arrival of a new generation Pixel, Google’s cell phone.

Despite the calendar, not all phones receive the new system at the same time. This is because availability depends on each cell phone manufacturer, which makes changes to the system before releasing it. Thus, it is likely that smartphones will have access to Android 14 little by little, during the months after its official launch.

What news to expect from Android 14?

1. Satellite connection

One of the big news expected for Android 14 is the satellite connection, which should allow some cell phones to communicate even when there is no operator signal or a Wi-Fi connection. The novelty was mentioned by Google Senior Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer in September 2022.

In a tweet, Lockheimer said that Google “is designing for satellites”. However, there are no details on how the leaked feature works so far, such as the types of compatible devices, regions in which it will be available and types of services that will be able to use the novelty. So, for now, it remains a rumor.

It is worth mentioning that Apple announced a similar novelty for the iPhone 14, in which compatible devices will be able to make emergency calls via satellite in places where there is no connection. The service launched in the United States and Canada, but there are plans to bring it to other countries.

Android Beam is a service that allows you to quickly connect and share data with nearby devices. The feature is expected to be discontinued in Android 14, being entirely replaced by “Nearby Sharing”, which basically performs the same function. Thus, most users will not have any damage in its use.

“Nearby Sharing” needs Google Mobile Services (GMS) to work while Android Beam is a feature of AOSP (Android Open Source Project). With the withdrawal of the AOSP function, manufacturers that do not have Google licensing for GMS – like Huawei, for example – will no longer be able to use the feature.

3. New customizations in Material You

Material You, in Android 12, brought a new visual identity to the Android system, leaving it with a revamped appearance. The new feature, which has more animations, effects and colors, changed the ‘face’ of native applications and made the presentation of various elements of the system more modern and beautiful. With so many new features presented in recent years, a major revolution in Material You for Android 14 is not expected, but some specific changes may arrive.

One of the expectations is that the theme engine, which extracts a predominant color to customize the system and is called Monet, will be improved, with its support reaching more applications. This would make the appearance of all apps more uniform and according to user profiles, for example. Still, new fonts and new clocks are expected for the lock screen – but, it’s worth remembering, for now this is just a rumor.

4. More privacy features

Following the trend of previous years, with the launch of Android 14, Google is expected to bring new privacy options to help users protect their data. A fact that reinforces this trend is Google’s announcement that it is working on the Privacy Sandbox, with the aim of offering better privacy controls on Android.

One of the principles of Privacy Sandbox is the creation of new technologies to provide a safer user experience in applications. For this, the solutions must include functions such as blocking activity tracking, for example, among other options that ensure more privacy for users.

