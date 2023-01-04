Anglo-Brazilian actress talks about growing up with an abusive mother and being ‘screwed’ by the entertainment industry | celebrities

Kaya Scodelario briefly vented about having gone through abusive situations in her childhood and adolescence – issues that she was better able to see after reading the autobiography of another former child actress, Jennette McCurdy.

Kaya, who is famous for productions such as ‘Skins’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ and ‘Maze Runner: Run or Die’, commented on this reflection in a recent post by McCurdy on Instagram. In the publication, the ‘iCarly’ actress had celebrated the success of her book, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ (“I’m glad my mother died”, in free translation), in the United States. “I could never have imagined that it would make this kind of impact. To know that literally millions (!!) of you took the time to read the book and connected with it so intimately… wow. I am deeply grateful,” said the American.

2 of 7 Jennette McCurdy with her book, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ — Photo: reproduction Jennette McCurdy with her book, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ — Photo: reproduction

Kaya thanked her professional colleague in the comments field. “Jennette, you don’t know me, but I just wanted to say thank you so much for putting into words something I was never able to say. Thanks to you (and an amazing therapist), I now see that I had an abusive mother and was screwed over by industry”, the Anglo-Brazilian actress stated.

“Your book made me laugh and cry in a way that I’ve sorely needed for years. Thanks. I’m sure writing it gave you triggers and was stressful, but I hope you are aware of how many people you helped”, Kaya concluded, without giving further details of her experiences.

3 of 7 Kaya Scodelario thanked Jennette McCurdy on Instagram — Photo: Instagram Kaya Scodelario thanked Jennette McCurdy on Instagram — Photo: Instagram

4 of 7 Kaya Scodelario in the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ — Photo: publicity Kaya Scodelario in the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ — Photo: publicity

In ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, Jennette deals with a series of abusive situations that she lived so much on movie sets (she acted in ‘iCarly’, from the infamous producer Dan Schneider, between 2007 and 2012, when she was still a teenager) as in your home. She accuses her mother, Debra McCurdy, of causing her to develop anorexia; having uttered a series of insults when the actress was photographed with a friend; and even giving her daughter breast exams and preventing her from bathing alone until she was 17.

Debra passed away from cancer in 2013.

Kaya, who is the daughter of Brazilian Katia and orphan of Englishman Roger Humphrey, spoke about the relationship she has with her mother in a 2017 interview with Mirror. At the time, the actress said that Katia took care of her alone since she was a baby, and also highlighted that her mother struggled with depression and financial difficulties. “Mom built a life for me in a difficult place, at a difficult time. When I was a kid, we didn’t have a lot of money. The important thing in my house was having food on the table, being happy and having our family,” she shared.

5 of 7 Kaya Scodelario with her mother, Katia — Photo: Instagram Kaya Scodelario with her mother, Katia — Photo: Instagram

“She had to play the role of mother and father at the same time, and she did it perfectly. I was able to find a way because of her. My mother is my biggest inspiration,” added the artist, before pointing out that Katia was also very strict. “I hated it. But she didn’t want me to get pregnant like the people around me. I always knew about sex, about drugs.”

“She raised me alone and suffered from depression most of her life. It can be very dark, very difficult, especially in adolescence. It put a lot of pressure on our relationship,” Kaya continued. “I wanted to help, but I was 16 and probably not saying the right thing.”

Furthermore, last year, the actress confirmed to a fan on TikTok that acting in ‘Skins’ as a teenager has affected her mindset. Today compared to ‘Euphoria’, the British series caused controversy in the 2000s for showing minors in scenes of sex and drug abuse. “It was a beautiful time, but also the root cause of many of my questions now. Still, it gave me the opportunity to do the work I loved,” Kaya said on the social network.

6 of 7 Kaya Scodelario spoke about her experience in ‘Skins’ on TikTok — Photo: reproduction Kaya Scodelario spoke about her experience in ‘Skins’ on TikTok — Photo: reproduction