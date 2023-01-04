Animation voiced by Hugh Jackman gets first trailer







Photo: Disclosure/Hulu/Poppoca Moderna

The streaming platform Star+ released the poster and the first trailer for “Koala Man”, animation starring Hugh Jackman (“Ways of Memory”). The preview highlights the attraction’s humorous style, whose animation traits are very reminiscent of the “Rick and Morty” cartoon – such similarity is not casual, since “Koala Man” is produced by Justin Roiland (co-creator of “Rick and Morty”). Morty”).

Created by Michael Cusack (“Smiling Friends”), the series follows a middle-aged guy named Kevin (voiced by Cusack), who goes by the not-so-secret identity of “Koala Man,” a hero whose only superpower is a passion for rules and a desire to stamp out petty crimes in your city (like the grass that is too big).

While it may look like any other Australian suburb, Kevin’s town is besieged by evil forces, both cosmic and man-made. And, on a mission to protect the city from threats that are far beyond his capabilities, Koala Man will do whatever it takes to defeat evil geniuses, supernatural horrors or people who don’t take out the trash on time.

Jackman voices the character of Big Greg, Kevin’s boss. The voice cast also includes Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Jemaine Clement (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Hugo Weaving (“Mortal Engines”) and Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”).

“Koala Man” premieres January 9 on Star+. Check out the trailers dubbed and subtitled in Portuguese below.





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!